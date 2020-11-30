30 for 30 Documentary “The Infinite Race” to Premiere December 15 on ESPN and ESPN Deportes

ESPN will debut the next installment in the Peabody and Emmy award-winning 30 for 30 series, “The Infinite Race,” on December 15. Directed by Bernardo Ruiz (“Harvest Season,” “Reportero”), the documentary explores the story of the Tarahumara, an indigenous community in Mexico, famed for their legendary running ability, and their preference for running barefoot, who inspired an ultrarunning craze across the world, and what’s happened as their homes and communities were ravaged by drug cartels and violence. “The Infinite Race” will premiere on December 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Trailer: https://bit.ly/33vfQtZ

Said director Bernardo Ruiz: “Many sports documentaries focus on celebrity athletes or high-profile rivalries. What intrigued me about ‘The Infinite Race’ was the challenge of telling a lesser known story that nonetheless speaks to some of the big debates of the moment.”

The film has screened as part of many film festivals, including the DocLands Documentary Film Festival, Full Frame Documentary Film Festival, the International Documentary Film Festival of Mexico City and San Francisco DocFest. 30 for 30 series recently nominated for an IDA Documentary Award for best curated series. “The Infinite Race” is the sixth film to be released as part of the 30 for 30 series this year, following a slate that included “Vick,” “LANCE” and “Be Water.”

Advance press screeners are available upon request. Additional information, including film clips and director statements and bios, are available on the 30 for 30 website espn.com/30for30. Follow 30 for 30 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About ESPN Films

ESPN Films has been an industry leader in documentary filmmaking since its inception in March 2008, producing more than 100 documentaries that have showcased some of the most compelling stories in sports. The high quality of storytelling, highlighted by the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning 30 for 30 series and the Academy-Award winning documentary “O.J.: Made in America,” has led to record viewership as well as multiple honors and critical acclaim. Additional projects from ESPN Films over the years have included 30 for 30 Shorts, Nine for IX, SEC Storied and record-breaking docu-series “The Last Dance.” The entire 30 for 30 library is available for streaming on ESPN+.

-30-

30 de noviembre de 2020

El documental de 30 for 30 “The Infinite Race” se estrena el 15 de diciembre en ESPN e ESPN Deportes

El documental sigue a la comunidad indígena tarahumara, conocida por su gran capacidad para correr

El 15 de diciembre, ESPN estrenará la próxima entrega de la serie 30 for 30, “The Infinite Race”, ganadora de los premios Peabody y Emmy. Dirigido por Bernardo Ruiz (“Harvest Season”, “Reportero”), el documental explora la historia de los tarahumaras, una comunidad indígena de México conocida por su legendaria capacidad para correr y su preferencia por correr descalzos, que inspiró una moda de ultracorredores en todo el mundo, y lo ocurrido luego de que sus hogares y comunidades fueran arrasados por los carteles de drogas y la violencia. “The Infinite Race” se estrenará el 15 de diciembre a las 8 p.m. ET ET en ESPN e ESPN Deportes.

En palabras del director Bernardo Ruiz: “Muchos documentales deportivos se concentran en deportistas famosos o en rivalidades de gran resonancia. Lo que me intrigó de ‘The Infinite Race’ fue el desafío de contar una historia menos conocida, pero que igualmente analiza algunos de los grandes debates del momento”.

La película se ha proyectado en numerosos festivales cinematográficos, como el Festival de Cine Documental DocLands, el Festival de Cine Documental Full Frame, el Festival Internacional de Cine Documental de la Ciudad de México y el DocFest de San Francisco. La serie 30 for 30 fue recientemente nominada para un premio IDA al cine documental en la categoría de mejor serie curada de cortometraje documental. “The Infinite Race” es el sexto film en lanzarse como parte de la serie 30 for 30 este año, luego de una programación que incluyó “Vick”, “LANCE” y “Be Water”.

Emisión por adelantado para la prensa disponible a solicitud. Para obtener información adicional, incluidos clips del rodaje, declaraciones del director y biografías, visita el sitio web de 30 for 30 espn.com/30for30. Te invitamos a seguir 30 for 30 en Facebook, Twitter e Instagram.

Acerca de ESPN Films

ESPN Films ha sido un líder en la industria del cine documental desde su inicio en marzo de 2008 y ha producido más de 100 documentales que han presentado algunas de las historias más fascinantes del deporte. La alta calidad del material narrativo, destacado por la serie 30 for 30 ganadora de los premios Peabody y Emmy y el documental “O.J.: Made in America”, galardonado con un premio Óscar de la Academia, ha llevado a una audiencia récord y ha sido objeto de múltiples premios y elogios de la crítica. Otros proyectos de ESPN Films a lo largo de los años han incluido 30 for 30 Shorts, Nine for IX, SEC Storied y la docuserie batidora de récords “The Last Dance”. La biblioteca completa de 30 for 30 está disponible para transmitir vía streaming en ESPN+.

-30-