30th Annual The Home Depot College Football Awards to be Held Virtually, January 7 on ESPN

90-Minute Special Hosted by Chris Fowler with Reporter Holly Rowe

The 30th edition of The Home Depot College Football Awards will air on Thursday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. ET, on ESPN. The annual awards show recognizes the accomplishments of some of the nation’s top college football student-athletes. This year’s 90-minute virtual special will be hosted by Chris Fowler with reporter Holly Rowe.

“The Home Depot College Football Awards will continue to be what they have always been, and that is a celebration of elite performances in college football,” said Pete Derzis, ESPN senior vice president of college sport programming and events. “While the award show will look different this year due to COVID-19, the spirit of the show remains the same. We look forward to honoring the stellar performances produced by these student-athletes this season.”

“With all of the challenges faced in the 2020 season, we are looking forward to the opportunity to celebrate the game, its players, coaches and the amazing performances that have taken place,” said Mark Wolpert, president of the NCFAA. “This season’s award show will truly be a recognition of not only the top players, but more importantly the incredible efforts involved in making this season possible.”

The following awards will be presented during the live telecast, with finalists announced Tuesday, Dec. 22:

The show will also recognize recipients of the following awards:

