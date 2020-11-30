30th Annual The Home Depot College Football Awards to be Held Virtually, January 7 on ESPN

College Football

Photo of Kimberly Elchlepp Kimberly Elchlepp 14 hours ago
  • 90-Minute Special Hosted by Chris Fowler with Reporter Holly Rowe

The 30th edition of The Home Depot College Football Awards will air on Thursday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. ET, on ESPN. The annual awards show recognizes the accomplishments of some of the nation’s top college football student-athletes. This year’s 90-minute virtual special will be hosted by Chris Fowler with reporter Holly Rowe.

The Home Depot College Football Awards will continue to be what they have always been, and that is a celebration of elite performances in college football,” said Pete Derzis, ESPN senior vice president of college sport programming and events. “While the award show will look different this year due to COVID-19, the spirit of the show remains the same. We look forward to honoring the stellar performances produced by these student-athletes this season.”

“With all of the challenges faced in the 2020 season, we are looking forward to the opportunity to celebrate the game, its players, coaches and the amazing performances that have taken place,” said Mark Wolpert, president of the NCFAA. “This season’s award show will truly be a recognition of not only the top players, but more importantly the incredible efforts involved in making this season possible.”

The following awards will be presented during the live telecast, with finalists announced Tuesday, Dec. 22:

Chuck Bednarik Award
College Defensive Player of the Year
Biletnikoff Award
Outstanding Receiver
Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award
Nation’s Outstanding Placekicker
Ray Guy Award
College Punter of the Year
Maxwell Award
College Player of the Year
Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award
Nation’s Best Quarterback
Outland Trophy
Nation’s Most Outstanding Interior Lineman
Paycom Jim Thorpe Award
Nation’s Best Defensive Back
Doak Walker Award
Nation’s Premier Running Back
The Home Depot Coach of the Year
William V. Campbell Trophy Presented By Mazda
Scholar-Athlete
Disney Spirit Award
Most Inspirational Player or Team
Walter Camp All-America Team

The show will also recognize recipients of the following awards:

John Mackey Award
Outstanding Tight End
Rimington Trophy
Outstanding Center
Wuerffel Trophy
Community Service

 

 

