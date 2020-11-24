ACC Network Reveals First Look at 2020-21 Basketball Slate

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, unveiled its full women’s basketball regular-season television slate and non-conference men’s schedule for the 2020-21 season. In addition, ACCNX, ACCN’s digital platform available on the ESPN App, will stream several men’s and women’s matchups throughout the season.

All schedules are subject to change and additional network designations are forthcoming.

Opening Night

The season tips off on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at noon ET with a women’s doubleheader on ACCN featuring Duke and its new head coach Kara Lawson hosting Longwood, while reigning ACC Champion and eighth-ranked NC State plays North Florida at 2 p.m.

A tripleheader of men’s games follows with Louisville, No. 16 North Carolina and NC State in action totaling 10 hours of men’s and women’s hoops on opening night on ACCN. Louisville welcomes Evansville at 4 p.m., the Tar Heels host College of Charleston at 6 p.m. and NC State caps the evening against Charleston Southern.

ACC Women’s Basketball on ACCN

Highlighting plans for more than 60 women’s basketball games on ACCN are 50 conference matchups, with 11 Thursday night doubleheaders and six Sunday tripleheaders. Conference play on the network begins on Thursday, Dec. 10, with an evening double dip featuring North Carolina at Wake Forest at 6 p.m., and Miami hosting No. 23 Syracuse at 8 p.m. The first ACCN tripleheader of conference season is Sunday, Dec. 13, and includes Clemson at Pitt (noon), Boston College hosting NC State (2 p.m.) and North Carolina facing No. 5 Louisville (4 p.m.).

Better Than Ever

“Better Than Ever” is the theme for ACC women’s basketball on ACCN this season which captures conference’s storied past with its fierce present and bright future. The campaign looks back on the ACC’s historical and pivotal moments, nods to recent success and highlights current talent from across the league. “Higher” by Bishop Briggs serves as the soundtrack for this multi-platform campaign.

ACC Men’s Basketball on ACCN

The 28 men’s basketball non-conference games throughout late November and December are part of more than 100 planned live events on ACCN for the 2020-21 season. Early season men’s basketball non-conference games on the network include preseason conference favorite Virginia facing Saint Francis on Tuesday, Dec. 1 and Kent State on Friday, Dec. 4, and 2020 ACC Champion Florida State taking on North Florida on Wednesday, Dec. 2 and UCF on Saturday, Dec. 19.

ACC play is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Dec. 12. Additional games and times will be announced in the coming weeks.

Always Rising

The “Always Rising” theme for men’s basketball on ACCN returns this season to boast the ACC’s historical success and continued leadership. Leaning into the conference’s notoriety and strength, “Always Rising” highlights, elevates and showcases banner-worthy moments that the ACC delivers every season. “The Best” by AWOLNATION pairs with high-action footage from around the conference to celebrate the champion mentality ACC fans know and love all season long.

Familiar Voices, All ACC and Nothing But Net Provide Enhance Coverage

ACCN’s men’s and women’s basketball coverage will be enhanced by familiar voices to the league, with commentators bringing their knowledge, experience and analysis each night on the network.

Men’s play-by-play duties will be handled by Jay Atler, Chris Cotter, Wes Durham, Dave O’Brien, Mike Monaco and Anish Shroff. Analysts include Cory Alexander, Dan Bonner, Paul Biancardi, Jordan Cornette, Malcolm Huckaby and Chris Spatola. Additionally, Katie George returns to bring news and reports from the sidelines.

On women’s side, play-by-play duties will be handled by Jenn Hildreth, Beth Mowins and Pam Ward. Analysts include Debbie Antonelli, Kelly Gramlich, Monica McNutt and LaChina Robinson.

ACCN will continue to have surrounding studio coverage throughout the 2020-21 season with its nightly news and information show All ACC and signature basketball program Nothing But Net, which is slated to return in January. Hosts Jordan Cornette, Dalen Cuff and Kelsey Riggs and analysts Carlos Boozer, Kelly Gramlich, Luke Hancock, Muffet McGraw and Monica McNutt will deliver news and commentary from across the conference while keeping fans up to date on all things ACC.

Men’s Basketball on ACC Network

*Dates, times and matchups are subject to change

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Wed, Nov. 25 4 p.m. Evansville at Louisville ACCN 6 p.m. College of Charleston at No. 16 North Carolina ACCN 8 p.m. Charleston Southern at NC State ACCN Fri, Nov. 27 3 p.m. Bryant at Syracuse ACCN 7 p.m. Longwood at Wake Forest ACCN Sun, Nov. 29 6 p.m. North Florida at Miami ACCN Mon, Nov. 30 7 p.m. William & Mary at NC State ACCN Tue, Dec. 1 4 p.m. Saint Francis at No. 4 Virginia ACCN 6 p.m. Western Kentucky at Louisville ACCN Wed, Dec. 2 4 p.m. Troy at Wake Forest ACCN 6 p.m. South Carolina State at Clemson ACCN 8 p.m. North Florida at No. 21 Florida State ACCN Thu, Dec. 3 8 p.m. VMI at Virginia Tech ACCN Fri, Dec. 4 2 p.m. UNCG at Louisville ACCN 4 p.m. Rhode Island at Boston College ACCN 6 p.m. Kent State at No. 4 Virginia ACCN 8 p.m. No. 12 Tennessee at Notre Dame ACCN Sun, Dec. 6 Noon Elon at No. 9 Duke ACCN Sat, Dec. 12 TBD Alabama vs Clemson (Atlanta) ACCN TBD Charleston Southern at No. 9 Duke ACCN Sun, Dec. 13 6 p.m. Presbyterian at Wake Forest ACCN Sat, Dec. 19 TBD Campbell at NC State ACCN TBD UCF at No. 21 Florida State ACCN TBD Buffalo at Syracuse ACCN Sun, Dec. 20 6 p.m. Delaware State at Georgia Tech ACCN Mon, Dec. 21 8 p.m. Longwood at Virginia Tech ACCN Tue, Dec. 22 Noon Cal at Boston College ACCN 2 p.m. Morehead State at Clemson ACCN

Women’s Basketball on ACC Network

*Dates, times and matchups are subject to change

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Wed, Nov. 25 Noon Longwood at Duke ACCN 2 p.m. North Florida at No. 8 NC State ACCN Fri, Nov. 27 5 p.m. Presbyterian at Clemson ACCN Sun, Nov. 29 Noon Florida at Florida State ACCN 2 p.m. Georgia at Georgia Tech ACCN 4 p.m. Miami (OH) at No. 22 Notre Dame ACCN Thu, Dec. 3 6 p.m. Michigan at No. 22 Notre Dame ACCN Sun, Dec. 6 2 p.m. Penn State at No. 23 Syracuse ACCN 4 p.m. Charlotte at North Carolina ACCN 6 p.m. Delaware at Pitt ACCN Wed, Dec. 9 7:15 p.m. Elon at No. 8 NC State ACCN Thu, Dec. 10 6 p.m. North Carolina at Wake Forest ACCN 8 p.m. No. 23 Syracuse at Miami ACCN Sun, Dec. 13 Noon Clemson at Pitt ACCN 2 p.m. No. 8 NC State at Boston College ACCN 4 p.m. North Carolina at No. 5 Louisville ACCN Thu, Dec. 17 6 p.m. Virginia Tech at No. 22 Notre Dame ACCN 8 p.m. Florida State at No. 5 Louisville ACCN Sun, Dec. 20 Noon Virginia at Virginia Tech ACCN 2 p.m. No. 23 Syracuse at Boston College ACCN 4 p.m. Duke at No. 8 NC State ACCN Mon, Dec. 21 2 p.m. UCF at Georgia Tech ACCN Tue, Dec. 22 4 p.m. UNC Wilmington at Duke ACCN Thu, Dec. 31 6 p.m. No. 22 Notre Dame at Miami ACCN 8 p.m. No. 5 Louisville at Duke ACCN Sun, Jan. 3 Noon No. 5 Louisville at Virginia ACCN 2 p.m. Boston College at No. 8 NC State ACCN 4 p.m. Georgia Tech at No. 22 Notre Dame ACCN Thu, Jan. 7 6 p.m. Miami at Wake Forest ACCN 8 p.m. No. 22 Notre Dame at Boston College ACCN Sun, Jan. 10 Noon No. 5 Louisville at Florida State ACCN 2 p.m. Clemson at Pitt ACCN 4 p.m. No. 8 NC State at Wake Forest ACCN Thu, Jan. 14 6 p.m. No. 23 Syracuse at Georgia Tech ACCN 8 p.m. Boston College at No. 5 Louisville ACCN Sun, Jan. 17 Noon Boston College at No. 22 Notre Dame ACCN 2 p.m. Duke at North Carolina ACCN 4 p.m. Wake Forest at Virginia Tech ACCN Thu, Jan. 21 6 p.m. Miami at Pitt ACCN 8 p.m. No. 8 NC State at Florida State ACCN Sun, Jan. 24 Noon No. 23 Syracuse at Clemson ACCN 2 p.m. No. 5 Louisville at Wake Forest ACCN 4 p.m. Virginia Tech at No. 8 NC State ACCN Thu, Jan. 28 6 p.m. No. 5 Louisville at Virginia Tech ACCN 8 p.m. No. 8 NC State at Duke ACCN Sun, Jan. 31 2 p.m. Georgia Tech at Florida State ACCN 4 p.m. Duke at No. 22 Notre Dame ACCN Thu, Feb. 4 6 p.m. Wake Forest at No. 23 Syracuse ACCN 8 p.m. No. 5 Louisville at Boston College ACCN Sun, Feb. 7 2 p.m. No. 8 NC State at North Carolina ACCN 4 p.m. Boston College at Virginia ACCN Thu, Feb. 11 6 p.m. Virginia Tech Miami ACCN 8 p.m. No. 23 Syracuse at Florida State ACCN Sun, Feb. 14 2 p.m. Wake Forest at Clemson ACCN 4 p.m. Virginia at North Carolina ACCN Thu, Feb. 18 6 p.m. Florida State at Georgia Tech ACCN 8 p.m. No. 23 Syracuse at No. 22 Notre Dame ACCN Sun, Feb. 21 4 p.m. Virginia at Miami ACCN Mon, Feb. 22 8 p.m. No. 22 Notre Dame at Pitt ACCN Thu, Feb. 25 6 p.m. Virginia Tech at Clemson ACCN 8 p.m. Boston College at No. 23 Syracuse ACCN Sun, Feb. 28 TBA Pitt at Georgia Tech ACCN TBA TBA ACCN

