ACC Network Reveals First Look at 2020-21 Basketball Slate
ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, unveiled its full women’s basketball regular-season television slate and non-conference men’s schedule for the 2020-21 season. In addition, ACCNX, ACCN’s digital platform available on the ESPN App, will stream several men’s and women’s matchups throughout the season.
All schedules are subject to change and additional network designations are forthcoming.
Opening Night
The season tips off on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at noon ET with a women’s doubleheader on ACCN featuring Duke and its new head coach Kara Lawson hosting Longwood, while reigning ACC Champion and eighth-ranked NC State plays North Florida at 2 p.m.
A tripleheader of men’s games follows with Louisville, No. 16 North Carolina and NC State in action totaling 10 hours of men’s and women’s hoops on opening night on ACCN. Louisville welcomes Evansville at 4 p.m., the Tar Heels host College of Charleston at 6 p.m. and NC State caps the evening against Charleston Southern.
ACC Women’s Basketball on ACCN
Highlighting plans for more than 60 women’s basketball games on ACCN are 50 conference matchups, with 11 Thursday night doubleheaders and six Sunday tripleheaders. Conference play on the network begins on Thursday, Dec. 10, with an evening double dip featuring North Carolina at Wake Forest at 6 p.m., and Miami hosting No. 23 Syracuse at 8 p.m. The first ACCN tripleheader of conference season is Sunday, Dec. 13, and includes Clemson at Pitt (noon), Boston College hosting NC State (2 p.m.) and North Carolina facing No. 5 Louisville (4 p.m.).
Better Than Ever
“Better Than Ever” is the theme for ACC women’s basketball on ACCN this season which captures conference’s storied past with its fierce present and bright future. The campaign looks back on the ACC’s historical and pivotal moments, nods to recent success and highlights current talent from across the league. “Higher” by Bishop Briggs serves as the soundtrack for this multi-platform campaign.
ACC Men’s Basketball on ACCN
The 28 men’s basketball non-conference games throughout late November and December are part of more than 100 planned live events on ACCN for the 2020-21 season. Early season men’s basketball non-conference games on the network include preseason conference favorite Virginia facing Saint Francis on Tuesday, Dec. 1 and Kent State on Friday, Dec. 4, and 2020 ACC Champion Florida State taking on North Florida on Wednesday, Dec. 2 and UCF on Saturday, Dec. 19.
ACC play is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Dec. 12. Additional games and times will be announced in the coming weeks.
Always Rising
The “Always Rising” theme for men’s basketball on ACCN returns this season to boast the ACC’s historical success and continued leadership. Leaning into the conference’s notoriety and strength, “Always Rising” highlights, elevates and showcases banner-worthy moments that the ACC delivers every season. “The Best” by AWOLNATION pairs with high-action footage from around the conference to celebrate the champion mentality ACC fans know and love all season long.
Familiar Voices, All ACC and Nothing But Net Provide Enhance Coverage
ACCN’s men’s and women’s basketball coverage will be enhanced by familiar voices to the league, with commentators bringing their knowledge, experience and analysis each night on the network.
Men’s play-by-play duties will be handled by Jay Atler, Chris Cotter, Wes Durham, Dave O’Brien, Mike Monaco and Anish Shroff. Analysts include Cory Alexander, Dan Bonner, Paul Biancardi, Jordan Cornette, Malcolm Huckaby and Chris Spatola. Additionally, Katie George returns to bring news and reports from the sidelines.
On women’s side, play-by-play duties will be handled by Jenn Hildreth, Beth Mowins and Pam Ward. Analysts include Debbie Antonelli, Kelly Gramlich, Monica McNutt and LaChina Robinson.
ACCN will continue to have surrounding studio coverage throughout the 2020-21 season with its nightly news and information show All ACC and signature basketball program Nothing But Net, which is slated to return in January. Hosts Jordan Cornette, Dalen Cuff and Kelsey Riggs and analysts Carlos Boozer, Kelly Gramlich, Luke Hancock, Muffet McGraw and Monica McNutt will deliver news and commentary from across the conference while keeping fans up to date on all things ACC.
Men’s Basketball on ACC Network
*Dates, times and matchups are subject to change
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Wed, Nov. 25
|4 p.m.
|Evansville at Louisville
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|College of Charleston at No. 16 North Carolina
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Charleston Southern at NC State
|ACCN
|Fri, Nov. 27
|3 p.m.
|Bryant at Syracuse
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Longwood at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Sun, Nov. 29
|6 p.m.
|North Florida at Miami
|ACCN
|Mon, Nov. 30
|7 p.m.
|William & Mary at NC State
|ACCN
|Tue, Dec. 1
|4 p.m.
|Saint Francis at No. 4 Virginia
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Western Kentucky at Louisville
|ACCN
|Wed, Dec. 2
|4 p.m.
|Troy at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|South Carolina State at Clemson
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|North Florida at No. 21 Florida State
|ACCN
|Thu, Dec. 3
|8 p.m.
|VMI at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Fri, Dec. 4
|2 p.m.
|UNCG at Louisville
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Rhode Island at Boston College
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Kent State at No. 4 Virginia
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|No. 12 Tennessee at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Sun, Dec. 6
|Noon
|Elon at No. 9 Duke
|ACCN
|Sat, Dec. 12
|TBD
|Alabama vs Clemson (Atlanta)
|ACCN
|TBD
|Charleston Southern at No. 9 Duke
|ACCN
|Sun, Dec. 13
|6 p.m.
|Presbyterian at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Sat, Dec. 19
|TBD
|Campbell at NC State
|ACCN
|TBD
|UCF at No. 21 Florida State
|ACCN
|TBD
|Buffalo at Syracuse
|ACCN
|Sun, Dec. 20
|6 p.m.
|Delaware State at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|Mon, Dec. 21
|8 p.m.
|Longwood at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Tue, Dec. 22
|Noon
|Cal at Boston College
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Morehead State at Clemson
|ACCN
Women’s Basketball on ACC Network
*Dates, times and matchups are subject to change
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Wed, Nov. 25
|Noon
|Longwood at Duke
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|North Florida at No. 8 NC State
|ACCN
|Fri, Nov. 27
|5 p.m.
|Presbyterian at Clemson
|ACCN
|Sun, Nov. 29
|Noon
|Florida at Florida State
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Georgia at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Miami (OH) at No. 22 Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Thu, Dec. 3
|6 p.m.
|Michigan at No. 22 Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Sun, Dec. 6
|2 p.m.
|Penn State at No. 23 Syracuse
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Charlotte at North Carolina
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Delaware at Pitt
|ACCN
|Wed, Dec. 9
|7:15 p.m.
|Elon at No. 8 NC State
|ACCN
|Thu, Dec. 10
|6 p.m.
|North Carolina at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|No. 23 Syracuse at Miami
|ACCN
|Sun, Dec. 13
|Noon
|Clemson at Pitt
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|No. 8 NC State at Boston College
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|North Carolina at No. 5 Louisville
|ACCN
|Thu, Dec. 17
|6 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at No. 22 Notre Dame
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Florida State at No. 5 Louisville
|ACCN
|Sun, Dec. 20
|Noon
|Virginia at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|No. 23 Syracuse at Boston College
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Duke at No. 8 NC State
|ACCN
|Mon, Dec. 21
|2 p.m.
|UCF at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|Tue, Dec. 22
|4 p.m.
|UNC Wilmington at Duke
|ACCN
|Thu, Dec. 31
|6 p.m.
|No. 22 Notre Dame at Miami
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|No. 5 Louisville at Duke
|ACCN
|Sun, Jan. 3
|Noon
|No. 5 Louisville at Virginia
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Boston College at No. 8 NC State
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at No. 22 Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Thu, Jan. 7
|6 p.m.
|Miami at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|No. 22 Notre Dame at Boston College
|ACCN
|Sun, Jan. 10
|Noon
|No. 5 Louisville at Florida State
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Clemson at Pitt
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|No. 8 NC State at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Thu, Jan. 14
|6 p.m.
|No. 23 Syracuse at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Boston College at No. 5 Louisville
|ACCN
|Sun, Jan. 17
|Noon
|Boston College at No. 22 Notre Dame
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Duke at North Carolina
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Thu, Jan. 21
|6 p.m.
|Miami at Pitt
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|No. 8 NC State at Florida State
|ACCN
|Sun, Jan. 24
|Noon
|No. 23 Syracuse at Clemson
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|No. 5 Louisville at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at No. 8 NC State
|ACCN
|Thu, Jan. 28
|6 p.m.
|No. 5 Louisville at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|No. 8 NC State at Duke
|ACCN
|Sun, Jan. 31
|2 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Florida State
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Duke at No. 22 Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Thu, Feb. 4
|6 p.m.
|Wake Forest at No. 23 Syracuse
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|No. 5 Louisville at Boston College
|ACCN
|Sun, Feb. 7
|2 p.m.
|No. 8 NC State at North Carolina
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Boston College at Virginia
|ACCN
|Thu, Feb. 11
|6 p.m.
|Virginia Tech Miami
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|No. 23 Syracuse at Florida State
|ACCN
|Sun, Feb. 14
|2 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Clemson
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Virginia at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Thu, Feb. 18
|6 p.m.
|Florida State at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|No. 23 Syracuse at No. 22 Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Sun, Feb. 21
|4 p.m.
|Virginia at Miami
|ACCN
|Mon, Feb. 22
|8 p.m.
|No. 22 Notre Dame at Pitt
|ACCN
|Thu, Feb. 25
|6 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Clemson
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Boston College at No. 23 Syracuse
|ACCN
|Sun, Feb. 28
|TBA
|Pitt at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|TBA
|TBA
|ACCN
