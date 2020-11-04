ACC Network to Carry More Than 30 Exclusive Hours of ACC Fall Championships Coverage Beginning November 5

Every Round of the ACC Field Hockey Championship to Air on ACCN

ACCN to Televise Preliminary Rounds of the Men’s and Women’s Soccer Championships

Best of the ACC Cross Country Championships to Air Monday, Nov. 9

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will air more than 30 hours of ACC Fall Championships live beginning Thursday, Nov. 5.

Viewers will see extensive coverage of three events – field hockey, and men’s and women’s soccer on ACCN. Men’s and Women’s Soccer champions will be crowned on ESPNU.

ACC Field Hockey Championship

The ACC Field Hockey Championship begins November 5, 6 and 8 at North Carolina’s Karen Shelton Stadium. The quarterfinal games are scheduled for 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET.

ACCN’s coverage begins with No. 4 seed Virginia playing No. 5 seed Wake Forest in the first quarterfinal at 2 p.m., followed by reigning ACC and NCAA Champion No. 2 seed North Carolina versus No. 7 seed Boston College at 4:30 p.m., and third-seed Syracuse meeting six-seed Duke at 7 p.m. Top-seed Louisville meets the winner of Virginia/Wake Forest in the first semifinal at 1:30 p.m. on November 6, while the winner of North Carolina/BC and Syracuse/Duke meet in the second semifinal at 4 p.m. The championship game is set for noon on November 8 on ACCN. Eric Frede (play-by-play) and Leah Secondo (analyst) will be on the call for all of the games of the championship.

ACCN will also have live studio coverage surrounding the field hockey championship between each quarterfinal and semifinal game as host Kelsey Riggs will be joined by Jordan Cornette and Dalen Cuff for instant reaction and analysis.

ACC Women’s Soccer Championship

The 2020 ACC Women’s Soccer Championship, beginning Tuesday, Nov. 10 at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C., features six of the nation’s top 15 ranked teams and a pair of ranked quarterfinal matchups.

No. 1 seed/second-ranked Florida State will meet No. 8 seed/14th-ranked Notre Dame in the first quarterfinal game at 12:30 p.m., followed by fourth-seeded/No. 5 Clemson versus fifth-seeded/No. 6 Duke at 3 p.m. No. 2 seed/top-ranked North Carolina faces No. 7 seed Virginia Tech to kick off the evening matches at 5:30 p.m., while third-seed Virginia/10th-ranked will meet sixth-seed Louisville in the quarterfinal nightcap at 8 p.m.

The semifinals on ACCN will air at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13. ESPNU has the title game at noon on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Jenn Hildreth and Dean Linke will handle play-by-play duties, while Olympians Julie Foudy and Angela Hucles serve as analysts. Hildreth and Foudy will call the semifinals and championship with Hucles as the sideline analyst.

ACC Men’s Soccer Championship

Also beginning on November 15 is the ACC Men’s Soccer Championship with a quadruple-header of quarterfinal matches starting at noon on ACCN from the campuses of each of the four North Carolina based institutions – Duke, North Carolina, NC State and Wake Forest. The Championship semifinals will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 18, on campus sites at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. and will also air on ACCN. ESPNU will have title game on Sunday, Nov. 22 at noon from Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Jonathan Yardley and Dalen Cuff will call play-by-play while Olympic gold medalist Lori Lyndsey and former U.S. National Soccer Team member Charlie Davies will serve as analysts.

The matchups for the preliminary rounds of the ACC Men’s Soccer Championship will be announced following the conclusion of regular season play on Saturday, Nov. 7.

ACC Cross Country Championships

Additionally, ACCN will have dedicated “best of the championship” programming for men’s and women’s cross country on Monday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. The ACC Cross Country Championships special will feature the best moments from the championship, including highlights from both men’s and women’s races, and interviews with head coaches and student-athletes.

Date Time (ET) Programming Network Thu, Nov. 5 2 p.m. No. 4 Virginia vs No. 5 Wake Forest

ACC Field Hockey Championship Quarterfinal 1Eric Frede, Leah Secondo ACCN 4:30 p.m. No. 2 North Carolina vs No. 7 Boston College ACC Field Hockey Championship Quarterfinal 2 Eric Frede, Leah Secondo ACCN 7 p.m. No. 3 Syracuse vs No. 6 Duke ACC Field Hockey Championship Quarterfinal 3 Eric Frede, Leah Secondo ACCN Fri, Nov. 6 1:30 p.m. ACC Field Hockey Championship Semifinal 1 Eric Frede, Leah Secondo ACCN 4 p.m. ACC Field Hockey Championship Semifinal 1 Eric Frede, Leah Secondo ACCN Sun, Nov. 8 Noon ACC Field Hockey Championship Title Game Eric Frede, Leah Secondo ACCN Mon, Nov. 9 7 p.m. ACC Cross Country Championships ACCN Tue, Nov. 10 12:30 p.m. No. 1 Florida State vs No. 8 Notre Dame ACC Women’s Soccer Championship Quarterfinal 1 Jenn Hildreth, Julie Foudy ACCN 3 p.m. No. 4 Clemson vs No. 5 Duke ACC Women’s Soccer Championship Quarterfinal 2 Jenn Hildreth, Julie Foudy ACCN 5:30 p.m. No. 2 North Carolina vs No. 7 Virginia Tech ACC Women’s Soccer Championship Quarterfinal 3 Dean Linke, Angela Hucles ACCN 8 p.m. No. 3 Virginia vs No. 6 Louisville ACC Women’s Soccer Championship Quarterfinal 4 Dean Linke, Angela Hucles ACCN Fri, Nov. 13 5:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Soccer Championship Semifinal 1 Jenn Hildreth, Julie Foudy, Angela Hucles ACCN 8 p.m. ACC Women’s Soccer Championship Semifinal 2 Jenn Hildreth, Julie Foudy, Angela Hucles ACCN Sun, Nov. 15 Noon ACC Women’s Soccer Championship Title Game Jenn Hildreth, Julie Foudy, Angela Hucles ESPNU Noon ACC Men’s Soccer Championship Quarterfinal 1 ACCN 2 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer Championship Quarterfinal 2 ACCN 4 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer Championship Quarterfinal 3 ACCN 6 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer Championship Quarterfinal 4 ACCN Wed, Nov. 18 6 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer Championship Semifinal 1 ACCN 8 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer Championship Semifinal 2 ACCN Sun, Nov. 22 Noon ACC Men’s Soccer Championship Title Game ESPNU

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN features regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: AT&T TV, AT&T TV NOW, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, fuboTV, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, TVision, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.