Baseball for Breakfast: ESPN To Exclusively Televise Korean Series in United States Starting November 17

ESPN’s exclusive English-language coverage of the 2020 KBO League season culminates with the 2020 Korean Series, which begins Tuesday, November 17 at 4:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2.

The first-place NC Dinos, with stars Sung-bum Na and Aaron Altherr, clinched their spot in the Korean Series with the regular season title and will look to win the club’s first championship. They face the defending champion Doosan Bears and José Miguel Fernández in a best-of-seven series for the 2020 Korean Series title. Under the current KBO League playoff format, the top-seeded team has won the series 24 of 29 times.

Commentators Karl Ravech and Jason Benetti will provide remote play-by-play commentary for the Korean Series with ESPN baseball analyst Eduardo Perez and KBO League analyst Daniel Kim.

A variety of guests will join the telecasts throughout the week, including former KBO League pitcher Eric Hacker, who played for NC Dinos in the 2016 Korean Series against the Doosan Bears, and former MLB All-Star and current KIA Tigers Manager Matt Williams.

As it has all season, ESPN.com’s dedicated KBO League page will provide key highlights, plus updated game results throughout the Korean Series. All KBO League content is also available on the ESPN App.

Korean Series Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network(s) Tue, Nov 17 4:30 a.m. Korean Series: Doosan Bears vs. NC Dinos Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez/Daniel Kim ESPN2, ESPN App Wed, Nov 18 4:30 a.m. Korean Series: Doosan Bears vs. NC Dinos Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez/Daniel Kim ESPN2, ESPN App Fri, Nov 20 4:30 a.m. Korean Series: NC Dinos vs. Doosan Bears Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez/Daniel Kim ESPN2, ESPN App Sat, Nov 21 12 a.m. Korean Series: NC Dinos vs. Doosan Bears Jason Benetti, Eduardo Perez/Daniel Kim ESPNEWS, ESPN App Mon, Nov 23 4:30 a.m. Korean Series: Doosan Bears vs. NC Dinos* Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez/Daniel Kim ESPN2, ESPN App Tue, Nov 24 4:30 a.m. Korean Series: Doosan Bears vs. NC Dinos* Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez/Daniel Kim ESPN2, ESPN App Wed, Nov 25 4:30 a.m. Korean Series: Doosan Bears vs. NC Dinos* Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez/Daniel Kim ESPN2, ESPN App

*game if necessary

-30-