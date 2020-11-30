ESPN Activates MegaCast Production for NFL Wild Card Presentation; Most-Extensive Multi-Channel NFL Playoff Game Offering to Date

ESPN and ABC to Simulcast Wild Card Game; ESPN2 and Freeform to Offer Two Additional, Distinct Telecasts; ESPN Deportes Airs Spanish-Language Production

ABC to Simulcast Two December Monday Night Football Games

Series of Enhanced NFL Telecasts Continues across The Walt Disney Company

ESPN will utilize its signature MegaCast production for its NFL Wild Card presentation (January 9 or 10), marking the concept’s NFL postseason debut and delivering fans the most extensive multi-channel NFL Playoff game offering to date. Viewers will be treated to at least four distinct presentations across five Walt Disney Company networks as ESPN and ABC will simulcast the traditional telecast, ESPN2 and Freeform will produce their own distinct viewing experiences and ESPN Deportes will air the Spanish-language offering.

ESPN’s Monday Night Football commentator team of Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry will call the game on ESPN and ABC, while ESPN2 and Freeform will utilize a separate set of commentators and format. Details on the additional productions, including personalities for those presentations, will be announced in the coming weeks.

ABC to Simulcast Two Upcoming Monday Night Football Games

Prior to the NFL Wild Card game, ABC will also simulcast two Monday Night Football contests in December as ESPN concludes its regular season slate. Buffalo vs. San Francisco on December 7 and Buffalo at New England on December 28 will be on ABC and ESPN, with both networks airing the traditional telecasts featuring Levy, Griese, Riddick, Salters, and Parry. All three games will also be streamed across devices on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ABC and NFL digital properties, and on mobile via NFL and Verizon Media properties.

In addition to tonight’s game, Seattle at Philadelphia, ESPN’s remaining Monday Night Football slate includes Baltimore at Cleveland on December 14 and Pittsburgh at Cincinnati on December 21. In addition to airing on ESPN, these games are available to be streamed across the same digital and mobile platforms referenced above, with the exception of ABC. All Monday Night Football games begin at 8 p.m. ET.

NFL Draft, Raiders’ Las Vegas Debut Among ESPN’s Enhanced NFL Productions This Year

ESPN’s NFL Wild Card MegaCast production and additional ABC Monday Night Football simulcasts continue a series of enhanced NFL productions in 2020. In April, ESPN, ABC and NFL Network’s collaborative NFL Draft presentation shattered viewership records and was also lauded as a technological triumph. Then, in September, ESPN showcased the Raiders first home game in Las Vegas with a multi-network presentation, including a national simulcast on ABC and distinctive presentation on ESPN2.

