ESPN Cover Story: DK Metcalf Debuts Today Across ESPN

The latest ESPN Cover Story featuring Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf debuted today across the network’s digital, linear and social platforms. ESPN Cover Story is the sports fan’s monthly ticket to the biggest stories on the most captivating athletes – told with inside access, bold reporting and unforgettable visuals.

It’s already being called “the play of the century,” but when DK Metcalf raced 115 yards, at a top speed of 22.6 MPH, in order to track down the Cardinals’ Budda Baker and prevent a pick-six only a few weeks ago, it was just the latest in a series of eye-popping moments emblematic of the kind of breakout season the Seahawks young wide receiver is having. It’s a seemingly impossible leap for a player who, barely two years ago, was told by a doctor he would never play football again, after a neck injury in 2018 at Ole Miss nearly ended his career. Ahead of the Seahawks latest matchup against the Cardinals, reporter David Fleming takes us behind the scenes with the young superstar.

Metcalf, a workout warrior since the age of 5 and the son of former Bears guard Terrence Metcalf, burst onto the scene as the star of the 2019 Combine before falling to the Seahawks at the end of the second round. It was, as Metcalf puts it, the best 63-spot fall in draft history. Since landing in Seattle, Metcalf’s meteoric, and fascinating, development into an elite wideout has been, in part, the result of the new-age kind of mentoring he’s received from Greg Olsen, a former teammate of Terrence Metcalf’s in Chicago, Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner, and especially Russell Wilson who says the pair is already closer than brothers and on the hunt to become the NFL’s next Montana-Rice combo.

For this ESPN Cover Story, ESPN.com senior writer David Fleming spoke with Metcalf about growing up around football, overcoming injury, and his chase for glory in the NFL.

