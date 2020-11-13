ESPN+ Featured Groups for Second Round of the Masters Tournament

ESPN+ will offer fans a full day of Featured Group coverage from the second round of the Masters Tournament on Friday, Nov. 13, from Augusta National Golf Club. The ESPN+ feeds began at 7:30 a.m. ET with the resumption of the first round, which was delayed for three hours on Thursday due to weather.

Second Round – Morning Groups

Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Brooks Koepka (10:14 a.m.)

Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy (10:25 a.m.)

Second Round – Afternoon Groups

Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood and Kevin Na (2:08 p.m.)

Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak and Henrik Stenson (2:19 p.m.)

In addition to the Featured Groups, ESPN+ viewers will be able to watch Featured Holes coverage of Holes 4, 5 and 6, Amen Corner and Holes 15 and 16.

ESPN and ESPN Deportes will present traditional coverage of the second round beginning at 1 p.m.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 10.3 million subscribers.

Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported) — all for just $12.99/month.

-30-

Media contact:

[email protected]

[email protected]