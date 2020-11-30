ESPN+, New Zealand Cricket Reach Six-Year Extension

Includes U.S. rights to all men’s and women’s ICC FTP matches played in New Zealand

New extension adds matches from New Zealand’s Super Smash domestic T20 league

All matches to stream exclusively on ESPN+

ESPN+ has reached a new six-year agreement with New Zealand Cricket for exclusive U.S. rights to all men’s and women’s matches in the International Cricket Council (ICC) matches played in New Zealand, across all three formats. The deal renews an existing six-year agreement, and adds up to 50 matches per season from Super Smash, New Zealand’s domestic T20 league.

New Zealand began hosting West Indies last week Friday in the first tour that is part of the new deal. Other tours scheduled for New Zealand during the 2020-21 season include Pakistan, Bangladesh and rival Australia. Subsequent seasons will be highlighted by tours including India, West Indies, Australia, and England. The six-year deal covers more than 100 scheduled ICC matches, including 23 Tests, 33 ODI and 53 T20.

New Zealand Cricket currently ranks second in the world in the ICC’s Men’s Test Team rankings, third in Men’s ODI, and sixth in Men’s T20 International. The New Zealand Women’s Teams rank fifth in ODI, and fourth in T20 International rankings.

“Cricket fans are among the most passionate in the world, and the BLACK CAPS and WHITE FERNS are among the world’s great teams,” said Russell Wolff, executive vice president and general manager, ESPN+. “We’re thrilled to build on our great relationship with New Zealand Cricket and bring even more top-level global cricket to the growing and dedicated audience on ESPN+.”

NZC chief executive David White said he was delighted to be renewing the arrangement with such a strong and successful brand.

“The partnership with ESPN will help us extend our teams’ global reach and build closer relationships around the world – which is one of our key objectives. The USA has always been an important market for us and we’re looking forward to continuing to bring top-class cricket to ESPN viewers.”

ESPN+ has offered hundreds of hours of cricket since its launch in 2018, including Test, ODI and T20 cricket featuring Australia, England, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and more. The very first direct-to-consumer sports offering in the U.S. from ESPN and The Walt Disney Company was for the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2015.

2020-21 New Zealand International Schedule

Dates Fixture Venue Start Time New Zealand vs West Indies Fri Nov 27 1st T20 Eden Park, Auckland 1 a.m. ET Sat Nov 28 2nd T20 Bay Oval, Tauranga 8 p.m. ET Mon Nov 30 3rd T20 Bay Oval, Tauranga 1 a.m. ET Wed – Dec 2 | Sun – Dec 6 1st Test Seddon Park, Hamilton 5 p.m. ET Thu – Dec 10 | Mon – Dec 14 2nd Test Basin Reserve, Wellington 5 p.m. ET New Zealand vs Pakistan Fri Dec 18 1st T20 Eden Park, Auckland 1 a.m. ET Sun Dec 20 2nd T20 Seddon Park, Hamilton 1 a.m. ET Tue Dec 22 3rd T20 McLean Park, Napier 1 a.m. ET Fri – Dec 25 | Tue – Dec 29 1st Test Bay Oval, Tauranga 5 p.m. ET Sat – Jan 02 | Wed – Jan 06 2nd Test Hagley Oval, Christchurch 5 p.m. ET New Zealand vs Australia Mon – Feb 22 1st T20 Hagley Oval, Christchurch 1 a.m. ET Wed – Feb 24 2nd T20 University of Otago Oval, Dunedin 8 p.m. ET Wed – Mar 03 3rd T20 Sky Stadium, Wellington 1 a.m. ET Fri – Mar 5 4th T20 Eden Park, Auckland 1 a.m. ET Sat – Mar 6 5th T20 Bay Oval, Tauranga 8 p.m. ET New Zealand vs Bangladesh Fri – Mar 12 1st ODI University of Otago Oval, Dunedin 5 p.m. ET Tue – Mar 16 2nd ODI Hagley Oval, Christchurch 8 p.m. ET Fri – Mar 19 3rd ODI Basin Reserve, Wellington 5 p.m. ET Tue – Mar 23 1st T20 McLean Park, Napier 1 a.m. ET Fri – Mar 26 2nd T20 Eden Park, Auckland 1 a.m. ET Sat – Mar 27 3rd T20 Seddon Park, Hamilton 8 p.m. ET

New Zealand Women’s – International schedule to be announced.

** All schedules can change due to COVID-19 alert level restrictions.

