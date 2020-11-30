ESPN to Nationally Televise Five 2020 NBA Preseason Games Starting December 11

Kevin Durant Back in Action and Kyrie Irving Slated for Boston Return as Nets Visit Celtics

Stephen Curry Returns as Golden State Warriors Visit Sacramento Kings

ESPN today announced it will nationally televise five 2020 NBA preseason games, starting Friday, December 11, as the Portland Trail Blazers with Damian Lillard and Carmelo Anthony host the Sacramento Kings and De’Aaron Fox at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The ESPN preseason schedule will include two appearances by the defending NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Lakers will host the LA Clippers and Kawhi Leonard on Sunday, December 13, at 8:30 p.m. The Lakers will then visit the Phoenix Suns and their marquee backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker on Friday, December 18, at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN.

In addition, Kevin Durant returns to action and Kyrie Irving returns to Boston as the Brooklyn Nets visit the Celtics and Jayson Tatum on Friday, December 18, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Three-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry returns to the court as the Golden State Warriors visit the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, December 17, at 9 p.m.

2020 ESPN NBA preseason schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, Dec. 11 10:30 p.m. Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers ESPN, ESPN App Sun, Dec. 13 8:30 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers ESPN, ESPN App Thu, Dec. 17 9 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Dec. 18 8 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics ESPN2, ESPN App Fri, Dec. 18 10:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns ESPN, ESPN App

