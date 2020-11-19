ESPN’s 2021 Major League Baseball Season-Opening Schedule to Feature 11 National Game Telecasts and 18 Clubs in Action

32nd Season of Sunday Night Baseball to Open with American League M.V.P. José Abreu and Chicago White Sox vs. Mike Trout and Los Angeles Angels

ESPN today announced it will nationally televise 11 Major League Baseball 2021 season-opening games in its first week starting with Opening Day on Thursday, April 1. That day ESPN will televise a quadrupleheader with approximately 13 consecutive hours of Opening Day game action. The ESPN Opening Night exclusive on April 1 will feature a marquee National League matchup as the Washington Nationals host the New York Mets at 7 p.m. ET. In total, 18 MLB Clubs will appear on ESPN’s national season-opening slate.

ESPN’s Opening Day coverage on April 1 will begin at 1 p.m. with an American League East showdown as the New York Yankees host the Toronto Blue Jays. Opening Day continues at 4 p.m. on ESPN as the World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies. After the Mets at Nationals matchup at 7 p.m., the Houston Astros will visit the Oakland Athletics in the 10 p.m. Opening Day nightcap.

Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell season premiere

The 32nd season of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell – the exclusive, national MLB game of the week – will open on April 4 when Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels host the 2020 American League M.V.P. José Abreu and the Chicago White Sox. The game will air live at a special start time of 8:30 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell is available on ESPN, the ESPN App, ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes. Earlier on April 4, ESPN will televise the Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies game at 1 p.m.

ESPN’s season-opening coverage continues on Monday, April 5, with a quadrupleheader, spanning approximately 13 consecutive hours of game coverage. At 1 p.m., the Minnesota Twins will visit the Detroit Tigers, followed by the Kansas City Royals at the Cleveland Indians at 4 p.m. At 7 p.m., the Boston Red Sox will host the American League Champion Tampa Bay Rays. The April 5 slate concludes when the White Sox visit the Seattle Mariners and American League Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis at 10 p.m.

ESPN’s season-opening slate continues on Tuesday, April 6, at 7 p.m. when the Mets visit the Phillies.

Date Time (ET) Game Platform(s) Thu, Apr. 1 1 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees ESPN, ESPN App 4 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies ESPN, ESPN App 7 p.m. New York Mets at Washington Nationals ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics ESPN, ESPN App Sun, Apr. 4 1 p.m. Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies ESPN, ESPN App 8:30 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels ESPN, ESPN App Mon, Apr. 5 1 p.m. Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers ESPN, ESPN App 4 p.m. Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Indians ESPN, ESPN App 7 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners ESPN, ESPN App Tue, Apr. 6 7 p.m. New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies ESPN, ESPN App

-30-