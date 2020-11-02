ESPN’s First Take Honors Military with Special Veterans Week Shows Beginning Nov. 9

ESPN’s morning debate show First Take, featuring Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman and host Molly Qerim Rose, will dedicate a week of Salute to Service shows to honor veterans and active military as part of ESPN’s America’s Heroes Veterans Week initiative. Beginning Monday, Nov. 9, each day’s edition of First Take will include a live audience of military service members and special features from a different base across five branches: Navy, Marines, Army, Space Force and Air Force.

“We’re really looking forward to continuing First Take’s Veterans Week tradition of honoring our military in a unique, virtual way this year,” said ESPN coordinating producer, Antoine Lewis. “Doing the show from the studio, yet still having on-site audiences, interviews and more from each base, will allow us to create a week of meaningful shows while keeping everyone safe.”

Special features will include:

Spotlighting and recognizing service members, including day-in-the-life segments and interviews;

Showcasing the unique military vehicles and state-of-the-art technology at each base;

A tribute to the Marines’ 245th birthday from Camp Pendleton;

ESPN host and analyst Doug Kezirian live from Nellis Air Force Base.

Full details on ESPN’s multi-platform America’s Heroes Veterans Week content will be announced later this week.

First Take’s Veterans Week Schedule

Date Military Branch Location Mon, Nov 9 Navy Naval Base San Diego (Ca.) Tue, Nov 10 Marines Camp Pendleton (Ca.) Wed, Nov 11 Army Fort Irwin (Ca.) Thu, Nov 12 Space Force Vandenberg Air Force Base (Ca.) Fri, Nov 13 Air Force Nellis Air Force Base (Nev.)

