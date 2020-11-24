ESPN’s Monday Night Football Delivers More than 12.6 Million Viewers

Franchise’s Highest Viewership Since Week 3; Audience Peaks Throughout Second Half, Driving Year-Over-Year Gains



Tampa Bay Leads Local Markets, Los Angeles Grows Ratings, and Seattle & Providence Show Strong Interest

ESPN’s Monday Night Football presentation featuring the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8 p.m. ET) delivered an audience of 12,612,000 viewers, the weekly franchise’s highest audience since Week 3 of this season (Chiefs-Ravens) and up from last season’s week 11 Chiefs-Chargers matchup (12,568,000 viewers).

The more than 12.6 million viewers propelled Monday Night Football to Monday’s most-watched program on television (broadcast and cable) and also drove ESPN to be the most-watched network in primetime (8-11p.m.) among all key demos M18-34, M18-49, M25-54, P18-34, P18-49, P25-54, and P55+.

ESPN’s audience peaked in the fourth quarter, as more than 13,740,000 viewers were watching the quarter hour (10:45-11 p.m.) when Tampa Bay’s Chris Godwin scored a tying touchdown, resulting in this amazing pylon camera shot. Examining the entire second half, all five full quarter hours (10-10:15 p.m., 10:15-10:30 p.m., 10:30-10:45 p.m., 10:45-11 p.m. and 11-11:15 p.m.) generated a higher audience than the average audience for the game.

Quarter Hour Audience 10-10:15 p.m. 13,232,000 10:15-10:30 p.m. 13,607,000 10:30-10:45 p.m. 13,228,000 10:45-11 p.m. 13,740,000 11-11:15 p.m. 13,391,000



Local Market Highlights

Tampa Bay was the highest-rated market, delivering a 20.3 local rating across ESPN and local affiliate WMOR.

Los Angeles delivered a 12.2 rating across ESPN and KABC, up from a 10.6 rating when the Rams played on MNF in Week 7.

Seattle was the second-highest rated market overall, as Seahawk fans tuned-in for their division rival.

Providence tied Los Angeles with a 12.2 rating, the market’s best non-Patriots MNF rating of the season and up from a 10.4 rating when the Buccaneers played the Giants on MNF (Nov. 2).

Available Top Markets

Rank Market Local Rating 1 Tampa Bay 20.3* 2 Seattle 12.9 3 Los Angeles 12.2* Providence 12.2 5 San Diego 11.9 6 Kansas City 11.4 7 Nashville 11.0 8 Las Vegas 10.4 9 Philadelphia 10.1 10 Denver 9.9

*Includes ESPN and local affiliate rating



Monday Night Football Continues with Seahawks-Eagles in Clash of Playoff Hopefuls

ESPN’s Monday Night Football continues with Seattle at Philadelphia, as both the Seahawks and Eagles continue their quest to the playoffs. Currently, the Seahawks are tied for the best record in the NFC West, while the Eagles continue to lead the NFC East. Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters, and John Parry will have the call from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Please note: 2020 Nielsen numbers now include out-of-home reporting. Day-after reporting only includes a portion of the overall streaming audience. More metrics are available in the subsequent days following an event.

