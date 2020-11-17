ESPN’s Monday Night Football Scores Audience of 11.5 Million Viewers

Most-Watched Program on November 16 Across all Television

NFC North Cities Provide Strongest Local Market Ratings

ESPN’s Monday Night Football presentation between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears (8 p.m. ET) generated an audience of 11,450,000 viewers, television’s most-watched program on Monday, Nov. 16. The weekly franchise also drove ESPN to be the most-watched network in primetime (8-11p.m.) among all key demos M18-34, M18-49, M25-54, P18-34, P18-49, P25-54, and P55+.

Last night’s audience was up from several Week 10 telecasts in recent history, including the 2018 (Giants-49ers), 2017 (Dolphins-Panthers), and 2016 (Bengals-Giants) Week 10 editions of MNF. Year-over-year, the audience was short of Seahawks-49ers, which was Monday Night Football’s most-viewed game of the entire season last year.

Minnesota and Chicago Top All Markets; Milwaukee Keeps Watchful Eye on Division Foes

Expectedly, Minnesota and Chicago topped the local markets, bringing in a 32.5 and 24.0 rating, respectively. Milwaukee, was the third highest rated market delivering aN 11.1 rating as the market watched their division foes match up.

Available Top Markets

Rank Market Local Rating 1 Minnesota-St. Paul 32.5* 2 Chicago 24.0* 3 Milwaukee 11.1 4 Las Vegas 9.8 5 San Diego 9.6 6 Philadelphia 9.4 7 Indianapolis 9.1 8 Seattle 8.9 Denver 8.9 10 Kansas City 8.7

*Includes ESPN and local affiliate rating

Monday Night Football Slate Peppered with Playoff Hopefuls

ESPN’s upcoming Monday Night Football slate features consecutive matchups of teams currently in the postseason hunt, showcasing the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Nov. 23), followed by the Seattle Seahawks and the Philadelphia Eagles (Nov.30). Additional playoff hopefuls litter MNF’s December schedule, with Buffalo appearing twice against San Francisco and New England, Baltimore travelling to Cleveland and undefeated Pittsburgh visiting Cincinnati.

