ESPN’s Ryan Ruocco Joins Lead Women’s College Basketball Booth Team

Set to Call Play-By-Play Alongside Analyst Rebecca Lobo and Reporter Holly Rowe

ESPN play-by-play commentator Ryan Ruocco will join analyst Rebecca Lobo and reporter Holly Rowe as the network’s lead women’s college basketball commentator team. Ruocco, Lobo and Rowe will call games together throughout the winter and spring on the road to the 2021 NCAA Women’s Final Four where they will crown the next national champion live on ESPN.

“We are thrilled to have Ryan join Holly and Rebecca on ESPN’s coverage of women’s college basketball,” said Mike Shiffman, ESPN vice president of production. “These three already have such a natural chemistry from their work covering the WNBA and their passion for the women’s game is evident. Ryan is a tremendous addition to the team.”

“It’s an honor to call the Women’s Final Four and championship games for women’s college basketball on ESPN,” said Ruocco. “Since beginning my WNBA broadcast career in 2013, I’ve had the privilege of working with these athletes in their professional careers, but have never had the opportunity to document their collegiate journey, until now. I am elated to work alongside the legendary Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe, two of my longtime colleagues who have become great friends. We are excited to continue championing women’s basketball and can’t wait to share the stories behind the next generation of elite athletes.”

Ruocco joined ESPN in 2008 and has been a key part of ESPN’s WNBA coverage since 2013. He is also a primary voice for the network’s NBA presence with additional assignments including periodic college football and NFL for ESPN Radio assignments.

