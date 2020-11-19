ESPN’s The Jump: NBA Free Agency Special Presented by Kia, Friday, Nov. 20

ESPN will provide comprehensive coverage of the 2020 NBA free agency period, starting with a three-hour telecast: The Jump: NBA Free Agency Special presented by Kia on Friday, Nov. 20, beginning at 4 p.m. ET. ESPN host and journalist Rachel Nichols will host the show, which airs 4-6 p.m. on ESPN and 6-7 p.m. on ESPN2.

Top ESPN NBA Insiders, writers and analysts will contribute to Friday’s show including Adrian Wojnarowski, Bobby Marks, Ramona Shelburne, Zach Lowe, Brian Windhorst, Vince Carter, Paul Pierce and Amin Elhassan. The NBA free agency period begins Friday at 6 p.m.

ESPN.com’s 2020 NBA free agency and trades: Latest buzz, news and reports will document the latest news and analysis throughout the free agency period and trade season. NBA digital content is available on the NBA section of ESPN.com.

All ESPN programming is available to stream on the ESPN App.

-30-