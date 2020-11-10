ESPNU to Air GEICO High School Bowl Series on November 20

ESPNU will air the GEICO High School Bowl Series on Friday, Nov. 20. The annual event will feature TRU Prep vs. No. 1 IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. at 7 p.m. ET, followed by No. 24 Hamilton vs. No. 4 Chandler in Chandler, Ariz. at 10 p.m.

Bill Roth and Rene Ingoglia will call the 7 p.m. matchup while Jay Alter and Craig Haubert cover the 10 p.m. game.

2020 GEICO High School Bowl Series Schedule & Matchups for Friday, Nov. 20 on ESPNU:

*Notes: All times are ET.

*Player rankings from ESPN 300 (Seniors in the Class of 2021) and ESPN Junior 300 (Class of 2022)

*School listed in parenthesis include a selection of top offers

7 p.m. – TRU Prep (Florida) vs. No. 1 IMG Academy (Florida) from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.:

TRU Prep is comprised of student-athletes that previously played for NSU University School until their season was cancelled in September. The team’s only loss this season came in a close contest with national power St. Thomas Aquinas. Leading the way up front is No. 23 ranked senior OT Marcus Tate (Clemson commit), while LB Emile Aime (LSU, Michigan, Louisville) anchors the defense. One of their top skill players is highly regarded sophomore WR Brandon Inniss.

No. 1 IMG Academy is undefeated with 14 players ranked in the ESPN 300 and ESPN Jr. 300. Its senior class includes four top-50 players: No. 5 J.C. Latham – OT (Alabama commit), No. 20 Xavian Sorey – ATH, No. 23 J.J. McCarthy – QB (Michigan commit) and No. 50 Jacorey Brooks – WR (Alabama commit).

10 p.m. – No. 24 Hamilton High School (Arizona) vs. No. 4 Chandler (Arizona) from Chandler High School in Chandler, Ariz.:

No. 24 ranked Hamilton is undefeated this season and No. 255 junior Hamilton QB Nicco Marchiol has options in senior ATHs Zachary Lewis (Nevada commit) and Jack Howell (Colorado State commit). The team will look to avenge a close 42-38 loss to Chandler last season.

No. 4 ranked Chandler is currently on a 31-game win streak, and has won four AIA state titles in a row. It boasts an impressive senior class including: QB Mikey Keene (UCF commit), DE Zion Magalei (Colorado commit), RB Eli Sanders (Boise State commit) and LB Brandon Buckner (Oregon commit) among other D1 commits. The junior class is deep as well, with WR Kyion Graves (Arizona commit), ATH Quaron Adams (Arizona, Cal, Oregon) and TE Nason Coleman (Arizona, ASU, Wisconsin).

