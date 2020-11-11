European Nations Compete for Final Four Spots in UEFA EURO 2021 This Thursday on ESPN2, ESPN3

42 UEFA Nations League matches in five days on ESPN+

10 matches between FIFA World Rankings’ top-20 teams across ESPN+, ESPN and ESPN2

ESPN2 and ESPN3 will combine to present four UEFA EURO 2021 Playoffs Final matches on Thursday, Nov. 12, to decide the last four teams that will qualify for the quadrennial European Football Championship to be staged next summer. All matches will stream live on the ESPN App.

The single-leg matches will begin with an ESPN2 doubleheader: Georgia vs. North Macedonia, live from Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi, Georgia, at 12 p.m. ET; followed by Serbia vs. Scotland from Red Star Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, at 2:45 p.m. The other two matches – Hungary vs. Iceland from Pukas Arena in Budapest, and Northern Island vs. Slovakia from Windsor Park in Belfast – will stream live on ESPN3 beginning at 2:45 p.m.

At stake:

The winner of all four matches will earn a spot in the UEFA EURO 2021, joining the 20 teams already qualified for the tournament.

Georgia vs. North Macedonia: The winning team gets its first-ever ticket to the European championship;

The winning team gets its first-ever ticket to the European championship; Serbia vs. Scotland: Serbia is seeking its first appearance in the tournament as an independent nation, while Scotland is playing for the team’s third appearance and first since 1996;

Serbia is seeking its first appearance in the tournament as an independent nation, while Scotland is playing for the team’s third appearance and first since 1996; Hungary vs. Iceland: Hungary is on the verge of its fourth participation in the UEFA European Football Championship. Iceland, the fan favorites in France 2016 reached the quarterfinals, is seeking its second straight trip to the tournament;

Hungary is on the verge of its fourth participation in the UEFA European Football Championship. Iceland, the fan favorites in France 2016 reached the quarterfinals, is seeking its second straight trip to the tournament; Northern Ireland vs. Slovakia: The winner will advance to its second European football championship. Both were eliminated in the round of 16 in 2016.

Host Kay Murray and analyst Craig Burley will host the studio segments during ESPN2’s presentation of the UEFA EURO 2021 Qualifying Finals on Thursday, beginning at 12 p.m. Adrian Healey and Alejandro Moreno will call the first match (Georgia-North Macedonia) of the doubleheader, with Jon Champion and Taylor Twellman on the call for Serbia vs. Scotland.

UEFA EURO Playoffs Finals Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Program Network(s) Thu, Nov 12 11:45 a.m. UEFA EURO 2021 – Playoffs Final (Studio) Kay Murray and Craig Burley ESPN2 12 p.m. Georgia vs. North Macedonia Adrian Healey and Alejandro Moreno ESPN2 2:45 p.m. Serbia vs. Scotland Jon Champion and Taylor Twellman ESPN2 2:45 p.m. Hungary vs. Iceland ESPN3 2:45 p.m. Northern Ireland vs. Slovakia ESPN3

All matches and times subject to change

54 UEFA Nations League Matches across ESPN Platforms:

ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN3 will combine to showcase 54 UEFA Nations League matches scheduled during the November 2020 FIFA Match Week. The slate of games include 10 matchups between top-20 teams in the current FIFA World Rankings.

ESPN+ leads the slate of UEFA Nations League games with 42 matches, including six games between top-20 teams in FIFA rankings, highlighted by (No. 5) Portugal vs. France (2) on Saturday, Nov. 14, a rematch of the UEFA EURO 2016 title match. Two games featuring Spain (6): at Switzerland (16) at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday; and vs. Germany (14) at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Click here for the full UEFA Nations League schedule.

On Sunday, Nov. 15, ESPN will televise No. 1 Belgium vs. No. 4 England at 2:45 p.m. ET, live from King Power Stadion at Den Dreef in Leuven, Belgium. Belgium-England is one of the most-consequential matches anywhere in global soccer during the FIFA match week.

ESPN FC, the signature daily soccer show on ESPN+, will feature highlights and analysis of UEFA Nations League competition daily through the FIFA match week competition window.

UEFA Nations League Matchups of Top-20 FIFA Ranked Teams:

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s) Sat, Nov 14 2:45 p.m. (5) Portugal vs. France (2) ESPN+ 2:45 p.m. (18) Sweden vs. Croatia (9) ESPN3 2:45 p.m. (16) Switzerland vs. Spain (6) ESPN+ Sun, Nov 15 2:45 p.m. (12) Italy vs. Poland (18) ESPN+ 2:45 p.m. (1) Belgium vs. England (4) ESPN Tue, Nov 17 2:45 p.m. (9) Croatia vs. Portugal (5) ESPN2 2:45 p.m. (2) France vs. Sweden (19) ESPN+ 2:45 p.m. (6) Spain vs. Germany (14) ESPN+ Wed, Nov 18 2:45 p.m. (18) Poland vs. Netherlands (15) ESPN2 2:45 p.m. (1) Belgium vs. Denmark (13) ESPN+

All matches and times subject to change

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 8.5 million subscribers.

ESPN+ is home to the most comprehensive collection of live soccer available on one platform in the United States, offering over 2000 matches per year from Bundesliga, Serie A, the English FA Cup and Carabao Cup, Spanish Copa Del Rey, Scottish Premier League, Dutch Eredivisie, Major League Soccer, EFL Championship, USL and more.

Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) at ESPNplus.com, ESPN.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported) — all for just $12.99/month.

