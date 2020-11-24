Longhorn Network Set to Televise 20 Texas Basketball Games During the 2020-21 Season

Longhorn Network, ESPN’s 24-hour network devoted to The University of Texas, will air 12 Texas women’s basketball games and eight men’s games during the 2020-21 basketball season. Highlighting the 20-game slate are 11 conference matchups.

Texas Women’s Basketball Presented by Wells Fargo on LHN includes seven games against a Big 12 foe, while Texas Men’s Basketball Presented by Coors Light on the network features four conference matchups.

The season tips off on Wednesday, Nov. 25, with the Texas women hosting SMU at 1 p.m. CT and the men opening with UT Rio Grande Valley at 7 p.m., at the Frank Erwin Center.

The men’s slate of conference opponents on LHN includes Oklahoma State (Dec. 20), Iowa State (Jan. 5), Kansas State (Jan. 16) and TCU (Feb. 13), while the women will face Kansas (Dec. 17), Oklahoma (Jan. 12), TCU (Jan. 20), Texas Tech (Jan. 30), West Virginia (Feb. 6), Oklahoma State (Feb. 10) and Kansas State (Feb. 21).

Additionally, LHN will feature coaches shows – Game Plan with Shaka Smart and Game Plan with Vic Schaefer beginning in January. The 30-minute studio programs will air weekly throughout the season, and provide game previews and recaps, as well as in-depth analysis and the latest developments of both men’s and women’s programs. Lowell Galindo will host Game Plan with Shaka Smart, while Alex Loeb will host Game Plan with Vic Schaefer.

Galindo will also call play-by-play for the network’s men’s games alongside analyst Lance Blanks, and Loeb will handle play-by-play duties for women’s games with analyst Andrea Lloyd.

The Texas men enter the season ranked No. 19/22 and return all 12 scholarship players from a season ago including preseason Big 12 First Team selection Matt Coleman III and preseason honorable mention selections Greg Brown, Courtney Ramey and Jericho Sims.

Texas native and two-time National Coach of the Year Vic Schaefer begins his first season with the Texas women and welcomes back a pair of all-Big 12 honorees in Charli Collier and Celeste Taylor. The duo also earned preseason recognition as Collier was a unanimous selection to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team and Taylor honorable mention.

Texas Men’s Basketball Presented by Coors Light on Longhorn Network

*All schedules are subject to change

Date Time (CT) Matchup Wed, Nov. 25 7 p.m. UT Rio Grande Valley at No. 19 Texas Wed, Dec. 9 7 p.m. Texas State at No. 19 Texas Wed, Dec. 16 7 p.m. Sam Houston State at No. 19 Texas Sun, Dec. 20 1 p.m. Oklahoma State at No. 19 Texas Tue, Dec. 29 7 p.m. Texas A&M Corpus Christi at No. 19 Texas Tue, Jan. 5 7 p.m. Iowa State at No. 19 Texas Sat, Jan. 16 7 p.m. Kansas State at No. 19 Texas Sat, Feb. 13 1 p.m. TCU at No. 19 Texas

Texas Women’s Basketball Presented by Wells Fargo on Longhorn Network

*All schedules are subject to change

Date Time (CT) Matchup Wed, Nov. 25 1 p.m. SMU at Texas Sun, Nov. 29 2 p.m. North Texas at Texas Wed, Dec. 2 7 p.m. Louisiana Tech at Texas Wed, Dec. 9 1 p.m. Idaho at Texas Thu, Dec. 17 7 p.m. Kansas at Texas Tue, Dec. 29 1 p.m. Lamar at Texas Tue, Jan. 12 7 p.m. Oklahoma at Texas Wed, Jan. 20 7 p.m. TCU at Texas Sat, Jan. 30 7 p.m. Texas Tech at Texas Sat, Feb. 6 7 p.m. West Virginia at Texas Wed, Feb 10 7 p.m. Oklahoma State at Texas Sun, Feb. 21 2 p.m. Kansas State at Texas

About Longhorn Network

ESPN has a 20-year agreement to own and operate a year-round, 24-hour network dedicated to Texas athletics in partnership with UT and Learfield IMG College. Longhorn Network offers a variety of content, highlighted by exclusive live events, original series, studio shows, and academic and cultural programming.