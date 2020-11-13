Masters Tournament Second Round Will Finish on ESPN Saturday Morning; College GameDay Will Start on ESPN2

The second round of the Masters Tournament will be completed early Saturday morning and will be televised live by ESPN and ESPN Deportes starting at 7:30 a.m. ET, while College GameDay Built by The Home Depot, originating from Augusta National Golf Club, will start on ESPN2 at 9 a.m. and move to ESPN when coverage of the Masters second round finishes.

With the unique timing of the Masters being held in November, ESPN and Augusta National are bringing two sporting event traditions together as College GameDay, the 11-time Emmy Award winning traveling pregame show, (9 a.m. – noon) will emanate from the Par 3 course at the iconic venue.

A three-hour delay due to inclement weather at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday morning prevented the finish of the first round before darkness and the delay carried over into Friday as the first round had to be completed before the second round started..

SportsCenter at the Masters will air on ESPN Saturday morning from 7 a.m. until play resumes at 7:30 a.m. Also on Saturday, ESPN+ will have Featured Group and Featured Hole feeds from the Masters beginning at 7:30 a.m

As part of the rescheduling, Spanish-language live coverage of Formula 1 qualifying from Turkey that was scheduled to air on ESPN Deportes at 6:55 a.m. will move to ESPN3. ESPN2’s telecast of Formula 1 qualifying is not changed.

