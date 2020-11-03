Monday Night Football Delivers Its Most-Watched Week 8 Game Since the 2015 Season

Buccaneers-Giants : More Than 11.7 Million Viewers , Up 17% Year-Over-Year

Record Setter: Locally, Tampa Bay Delivers Market’s Highest MNF Rating on ESPN

MNF’s Season Viewership In Line With 2019

ESPN’s Monday Night Football week 8 presentation featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants (8 p.m.) delivered the network’s most-watched week 8 MNF game since 2015 and set a local market rating record in Tampa Bay. The next-day audience for the Buccaneers’ 25-23 victory is reported at 11,703,000 viewers, up 17% from last season’s week 8 game (Miami at Pittsburgh), and also topped audiences in week 8 in the 2018 (New England at Buffalo), 2017 (Denver at Kansas City and 2016 (Minnesota at Chicago) seasons, by 6%, 12%, & 12% respectively.

Tampa Bay Sets a New Local Market Record; ESPN “Wins the Night” Across All Markets

In Tampa Bay, the Bucs’ two point victory finished with a 20.8 local rating across ESPN and affiliate WMOR, the market’s best MNF rating on ESPN and the network’s highest NFL game on ESPN on record, which dates back to 2001.

Across all markets, Monday Night Football was the most-watched telecast and ESPN was the most-watched network (broadcast or cable), in primetime, among households, viewers and all key demos (M18-34, M18-49, M25-54, P18-34, P18-49, P25-54, and P55+).

Monday Night Football’s Season-to-Date Viewership Remains on Pace with 2019

Season-to-date, ESPN’s Monday Night Football audience is in line with last season through the first eight weeks. This season, MNF is averaging 11,221,000 viewers per game (nine games), while at the same point last year MNF averaged 11,301,000 viewers, a difference of less than 1% (80k viewers per game).

Boston and Providence Deliver Strong Local Ratings

While Tampa delivered its highest MNF market rating ever, Providence and Boston are among the markets to both deliver their best MNF market rating for this season. Both markets finished in the top 10, with the complete list available here:

Available Top Markets

Rank Market Local Rating 1 Tampa Bay 20.8* 2 Philadelphia 11.6 3 San Diego 11.5 4 New York 10.8* 5 Providence 10.4 6 Denver 10.2 7 Boston 10.1 8 Hartford 9.7 9 Kansas City 9.4 Pittsburgh 9.4

*Includes ESPN and local affiliate rating

AFC East Rivalry Goes Primetime: Patriots-Jets Meet for Ninth Matchup on MNF

Monday Night Football will be the stage for a rivalry renewed, as the New England Patriots and New York Jets meet up for the first time this season on November 9 (8 p.m.). The two franchises will be meeting for the ninth time on MNF, with both teams winning four of the previous eight contest. However, the Patriots have won the last three meetings, with the Jets last win on MNF vs. the Patriots coming in 2000. As a backdrop, MetLife Stadium is hosting the weekly primetime game for the second consecutive week and its third time this season. Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry will have the call.

Please note: 2020 Nielsen numbers now include out-of-home reporting. Day-after reporting only includes a portion of the overall streaming audience. More metrics are available in the subsequent days following an event.



