Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Coach Muffet McGraw to Join ACC Network

McGraw to Join ACCN as Basketball Studio Analyst for Women’s Coverage Throughout the 2020-21 Season

Hall of Famer to Make Her ACCN Debut Nov. 11-12 for ACC Women’s Basketball Tipoff and Operation Basketball

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Coach Muffet McGraw is joining ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, as a women’s basketball studio analyst contributing to coverage on All ACC and Nothing But Net throughout the college basketball season.

McGraw will make her ACCN debut as part the network’s ACC Women’s Basketball Tipoff and Operation Basketball programming Wednesday, Nov. 11 and Thursday, Nov. 12, beginning at 5 p.m. ET each evening.

“Muffet McGraw is on the Mount Rushmore of women’s college basketball coaches and we are elated to have her join ACC Network. Along with her hall of fame pedigree Coach McGraw will bring to our studio shows informed perspective, in depth analysis, and insight that transcends beyond the court,” said ACCN coordinating producer Aaron Katzman.

“I am thrilled to be joining ACC Network,” said McGraw. “As a coach, I loved being part of the ACC and have always believed it is one of the best conferences in the country. I am thankful to be surrounded by a great studio team, including Kelsey Riggs, Kelly Gramlich and Monica McNutt to help me make a smooth transition from coach to analyst.”

McGraw, who retired from coaching on April 22, 2022 after 33 seasons at Notre Dame, amassed 936 career victories, won two NCAA titles in 2001 and 2018, made nine trips to the Final Four and collected consensus national coach of the year honors three times throughout her decorated career. McGraw-led Irish squads accumulated 14 regular-season conference titles (including eight straight from 2012-19), 11 conference tournament championships (including six in her final eight years at Notre Dame) and made seven trips to the NCAA Division I national championship game. Additionally, she earned seven conference Coach of the Year honors across five leagues. McGraw coached 20 WNBA players, including No. 1 overall picks Jewell Loyd and Jackie Young, and 22 all-Americans.

McGraw was inducted in the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011 prior to her enshrinement in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.

Present day, McGraw continues to be active in the South Bend, Ind., community organizing food drives throughout the area, and is also a professor in Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business, teaching Sports Leadership: How Leaders Make Teams Flourish.

