New Season of Peyton’s Places Debuts November 29, Exclusively on ESPN+

Peyton Manning returns for season two of Emmy-nominated series

Second season guests include: former President Bill Clinton, John Elway, Darrell Green, Garrison Hearst, David Letterman, Ronnie Lott, Marshawn Lynch, Terrell Owens, Kurt Russell, Lynn Swann, James Van Der Beek and many more

Adam Schefter hosts Season Two Preview Special, 7 p.m. ET, November 24 on ESPN2

ESPN2 to look back at Season One, Nov 17, 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.; Available anytime on ESPN+

Watch the trailer

Peyton Manning will return with the highly-anticipated season two of Peyton’s Places on ESPN+ on Thanksgiving weekend – with the 15-episode second season of the Emmy-nominated ESPN+ Original series debuting on Sunday, November 29.

Peyton’s Places offers fans of all ages a fun, insightful celebration of football. Through conversations with players, entertainers and icons, Manning travels the country to get to the heart of football history and its cultural impact. As only Peyton can, he brings fans closer to the personalities, memorable moments and unknown stories that have played an important part in making the NFL what it is today.

“Peyton’s Places is a history project that became a passion project,” said Peyton. “There’s so many fascinating things about football history that people just don’t know and I’m looking forward to bringing it to ESPN+.”

Connor Schell, Executive Vice President, Content, ESPN added, “Peyton’s Places season two continues a fantastic, one-of-a-kind tour through football, with the greatest guide a fan could hope for. The new season on ESPN+ picks up where the first season left off, bringing fans and families closer to the stories of football – and the league that captures the imagination of tens of millions of fans every week.”

Peyton’s Places is produced by NFL Films in collaboration with ESPN+. In addition to hosting, Peyton serves as an executive producer for the series and has been closely involved in choosing the people, places and stories in the series. Episodes 1-5 in season two include:

MARSHAWN LYNCH: Peyton visits with Marshawn Lynch, one of the most feared running backs in NFL history. Known for his scripted answers, Lynch opens up to Peyton and discusses joyriding on an injury cart, causing an earthquake and his pre-game superstitions. Debuts November 29.

One of the NFL's greatest quarterbacks and Peyton's former boss, Elway meets up with Manning at Mile High Stadium in Denver where they break down film of The Drive. Debuts December 6.

Peyton talks to the legendary Steelers receiver about the unique skill and ability to play football in the air, and reunites Swann with the AMC Pacer X, the same kind of car he won as the MVP of Super Bowl X. Debuts December 13.

The mobile quarterback of the modern NFL owes some of its DNA to Tarkenton, who broke free from the mold of pocket QB. Debuts December 20.

Owens is one of the biggest and most widely misunderstood personalities in NFL history. Peyton meets with T.O. to talk about his Hall of Fame career and larger-than-life persona. Debuts December 27.

Other guests throughout the sophomore season of Peyton’s Places include: former U.S. President Bill Clinton, actors James Van Der Beek and Kurt Russell, TV legend (and devoted Indianapolis Colts fan) David Letterman, NFL analyst and former NFL quarterback Ron Jaworski, NFL greats Tony Gonzalez, Darrell Green, Rodney Harrison, Garrison Hearst and Ronnie Lott – among others.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter will host Peyton’s Places: Season Two Preview Special on November 24 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. The show will feature guest appearances from Peyton, Swann and a special appearance by Archie and Olivia Manning. The show will give fans a sneak peek inside the new season through unique segments and first-look excerpts – while also looking back to hand out “The Peyties” – tongue-in-cheek awards from the first season.

Fans will also have a chance to get ready for season two, with a 2.5-hour recap of Peyton’s Places first season, on Nov. 17 from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on ESPN2.

The full 30-episode first season of Peyton’s Places is also available anytime on ESPN+. Originating as a signature program during the National Football League’s 100th season celebration, season one found Peyton visiting with Hall of Fame players, coaches, celebrities and more. Highlights included a discussion with Tom Brady over golf, a conversation with the NFL’s all-time winningest coach, Don Shula, and members of the undefeated ‘72 Dolphins, and a touch football game outside Elvis Presley’s Graceland residence in Memphis.

