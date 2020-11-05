No. 1 Texas Volleyball Hosts No. 3 Baylor Live on Longhorn Network

Top-Ranked, Two-Match Series Live on LHN Set for 7 p.m. Tonight and Friday

Texas Volleyball GameDay to Originate from the Frank Erwin Center Ahead of No. 1 Texas vs No. 3 Baylor

Longhorn Network, ESPN’s 24-hour network devoted to the University of Texas, will exclusively carry this week’s biggest volleyball matches when No. 1 Texas hosts No. 3 Baylor in a two-match series tonight and Friday, Nov. 6 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin.

The top-ranked and undefeated Longhorns face off against the No. 3 Lady Bears back-to-back nights with both matches slated for 7 p.m. CT on LHN. Texas Volleyball GameDay will precede live game coverage of the No. 1 versus No. 3 billing starting at 6:30 p.m.

Tyler Denning and Salima Rockwell will host the 30-minute show prior to each match and will be joined by Holly Rowe on Friday. Texas Volleyball GameDay will include interviews with U.S. Women’s Volleyball National Team head coach Karch Kiraly, Stanford women’s volleyball head coach Kevin Hambly, a conversation with Texas junior outside hitter Logan Eggleston in addition to a feature on redshirt sophomore middle blocker Asjia O’Neal and more.

Denning and Rockwell will also call both matches with Rowe serving as the sideline reporter on Friday.

Date Time (CT) Programming Thu, Nov. 5 6:30 p.m. Texas Volleyball GameDay 7 p.m. No. 1 Texas vs No. 3 Baylor Fri, Nov. 6 6:30 p.m. Texas Volleyball GameDay 7 p.m. No. 1 Texas vs No. 3 Baylor

