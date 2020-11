SEC Network is the Home of the 2020 SEC Soccer Tournament, November 13-22

SEC Network will once again serve as the presenting network for the entire 2020 SEC Soccer Tournament. Action begins on Friday, Nov. 13, with first round play seeing No. 14 LSU vs. No. 11 Alabama at 7 p.m. ET and No. 13 Florida vs. No. 12 Kentucky at 9:30 p.m. No. 5 Missouri and No. 6 Ole Miss will await the winners in the second round on Sunday, Nov. 17, which will also feature No. 10 Mississippi State vs. No. 7 Vanderbilt at 1 p.m. and No. 9 Georgia vs. No. 8 Auburn at 6 p.m.

No. 1 Arkansas, No. 2 Tennessee, No. 3 Texas A&M and No. 4 South Carolina will face the early round winners in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Both semifinals will be held Thursday, Nov. 19 with the 2020 SEC Soccer Tournament Championship on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m.

The 2020 SEC Soccer Tournament will be held at Orange Beach Sportsplex in Orange Beach, Ala. Mike Watts will call play-by-play action, while Olympic gold medalist Cat Whitehill and former U.S. Women’s National Team member Jill Loyden will serve as analysts.

Full Interactive Bracket available here.

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, Nov 13 7 p.m. SEC Soccer Tournament First Round

No. 14 LSU vs. No. 11 Alabama

Mike Watts, Cat Whitehill, Jill Loyden SEC Network 9:30 p.m. SEC Soccer Tournament First Round

No. 13 Florida vs. No. 12 Kentucky

Mike Watts, Cat Whitehill, Jill Loyden SEC Network Sun, Nov 15 1 p.m. SEC Soccer Tournament Second Round

No. 10 Mississippi State vs. No. 7 Vanderbilt

Mike Watts, Jill Loyden SEC Network 3:30 p.m. SEC Soccer Tournament Second Round

Alabama/LSU No. 6 Ole Miss

Mike Watts, Jill Loyden SEC Network 6 p.m. SEC Soccer Tournament Second Round

No. 9 Georgia vs. No. 8 Auburn

Mike Watts, Cat Whitehill SEC Network 8:30 p.m. SEC Soccer Tournament Second Round

Kentucky/Florida vs. No. 5 Missouri

Mike Watts, Cat Whitehill SEC Network Tue, Nov 17 1 p.m. SEC Soccer Tournament Quarterfinals

Mike Watts, Jill Loyden SEC Network 3:30 p.m. SEC Soccer Tournament Quarterfinals

Mike Watts, Jill Loyden SEC Network 6 p.m. SEC Soccer Tournament Quarterfinals

Mike Watts, Cat Whitehill SEC Network 8:30 p.m. SEC Soccer Tournament Quarterfinals

Mike Watts, Cat Whitehill SEC Network Thu, Nov 19 7 p.m. SEC Soccer Tournament Semifinals

Mike Watts, Cat Whitehill, Jill Loyden SEC Network 9:30 p.m. SEC Soccer Tournament Semifinals

Mike Watts, Cat Whitehill, Jill Loyden SEC Network Sun, Nov 22 2 p.m. SEC Soccer Tournament Championship

Mike Watts, Cat Whitehill, Jill Loyden SEC Network

-30-