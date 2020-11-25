UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis November 28 on ESPN

Main event features heavyweight bout between. Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis takes place this Saturday, November 28, at 10 p.m. ET, live from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. Fight Night is headlined by a matchup between top heavyweight contenders Curtis Blaydes (No. 2) and Derrick Lewis (No. 4). The card also features former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith (No. 6) taking on Devin Clark.

Live coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET, with the prelims exclusively on ESPN+ (English, Spanish). The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. On Friday, UFC Live will air on ESPNews at 7 p.m., providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 11/27 7 p.m. UFC Live: Blaydes vs. Lewis ESPNews 7:35 p.m. UFC Pre-Show: Blaydes vs. Lewis ESPN+ Sat., 11/28 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis (Prelims) ESPN+ 10 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis (Main Card) ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 1 a.m. UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis Post Show ESPN+

Main Card, Prelims and Early Prelims (All times ET)

10:00 PM Main Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis Co-Main Anthony Smith vs. Devin Clark Undercard Josh Parisian vs. Parker Porter Undercard Amir Albazi vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov Undercard Miguel Baeza vs. Takashi Sato Undercard Spike Carlyle vs. Bill Algeo 7:00 PM Feature Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Norma Dumont Undercard Martin Day vs. Anderson Dos Santos Undercard Gina Mazany vs. Rachael Ostovich Feature Jonathan Pearce vs. Kai Kamaka Undercard Su Mudaerji vs. Malcom Gordon Undercard Luke Sanders vs. Nate Maness

