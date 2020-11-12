UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. dos Anjos

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. dos Anjos

November 14 Exclusively on ESPN+

Ardi Dwornik

Main event features lightweight bout between Paul Felder and Rafael dos Anjos

Main card begins at 7 p.m. ET with Prelims at 4 p.m. ET

Watch on ESPN+ via ESPN.com or the ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices

Subscribe to ESPN+ https://plus.espn.com/ufc

 

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Felder vs. dos Anjos is set for this Saturday, November 14, at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main event features a lightweight faceoff between No.7-ranked lightweight Paul Felder (17-5), taking the fight on just five days’ notice, and UFC No. 12-ranked welterweight Rafael dos Anjos (29-13). Dos Anjos, who held the UFC lightweight championship in 2015 and 2016, is moving back to the lightweight division for this event.

The co-main event features welterweights Abdul Razak Alhassan (10-2) and Khaos Williams (10-1).

The entire event will be available exclusively on ESPN+, in English and Spanish, starting with the prelims at 4 p.m. ET and the main card at 7 p.m. ET.  The event is closed to the public and will be produced with only essential personnel in attendance.

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 11/13 4 p.m. UFC Live Presented by DraftKings: Felder vs. dos Anjos   ESPNews
5:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Felder vs. dos Anjos   ESPN+
Sat., 11/14

 

 

 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Prelims ESPN+
7 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Main Card ESPN+
9:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Felder vs. dos Anjos*   ESPN+

* Immediately following main card

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7:00 PM Main Paul Felder vs. Rafael Dos Anjos
Co-Main Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Khaos Williams
Undercard Julian Marquez vs. Saparbeg Safarov
Undercard Kay Hansen vs. Cory McKenna
Undercard Eryk Anders vs. Antonio Arroyo
4:00 PM Feature Brendan Allen vs. Sean Strickland
Undercard Ashley Yoder vs. Miranda Granger
Undercard Alex Morono vs. Rhys McKee
Undercard Jose Quinonez vs. Louis Smolka
Undercard Randa Markos vs. Kanako Murata
Undercard Geraldo de Freitas vs. Tony Gravely
Undercard Don’Tale Mayes vs. Roque Martinez

 

