Main event features lightweight bout between Paul Felder and Rafael dos Anjos
Main card begins at 7 p.m. ET with Prelims at 4 p.m. ET
Watch on ESPN+ via ESPN.com or the ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices
Subscribe to ESPN+ https://plus.espn.com/ufc
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Felder vs. dos Anjos is set for this Saturday, November 14, at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main event features a lightweight faceoff between No.7-ranked lightweight Paul Felder (17-5), taking the fight on just five days’ notice, and UFC No. 12-ranked welterweight Rafael dos Anjos (29-13). Dos Anjos, who held the UFC lightweight championship in 2015 and 2016, is moving back to the lightweight division for this event.
The co-main event features welterweights Abdul Razak Alhassan (10-2) and Khaos Williams (10-1).
The entire event will be available exclusively on ESPN+, in English and Spanish, starting with the prelims at 4 p.m. ET and the main card at 7 p.m. ET. The event is closed to the public and will be produced with only essential personnel in attendance.
ESPN.com:
- Out Friday: Inside the last-minute making of Felder vs. dos Anjos
- UFC Fight Night predictions: Experts split on Felder vs do Anjos
- “Primal and authentic”: Inside Paul Felder’s journey from stage to UFC cage
- Viewers guide at com/mma
- MMA Fightcenter: live statistics and fighter profile cards
- UFC Fight Night Pick ‘Em
- UFC on ESPN: Complete schedule
Social: @ESPNMMA Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
WATCH: Best of UFC on ESPN+
Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com, or on the ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices, for $5.99 per month or $49.99 per year.
UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri., 11/13
|4 p.m.
|UFC Live Presented by DraftKings: Felder vs. dos Anjos
|ESPNews
|5:05 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Felder vs. dos Anjos
|ESPN+
|Sat., 11/14
|4 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Prelims
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Main Card
|ESPN+
|9:30 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Post Show: Felder vs. dos Anjos*
|ESPN+
* Immediately following main card
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|7:00 PM
|Main
|Paul Felder vs. Rafael Dos Anjos
|Co-Main
|Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Khaos Williams
|Undercard
|Julian Marquez vs. Saparbeg Safarov
|Undercard
|Kay Hansen vs. Cory McKenna
|Undercard
|Eryk Anders vs. Antonio Arroyo
|4:00 PM
|Feature
|Brendan Allen vs. Sean Strickland
|Undercard
|Ashley Yoder vs. Miranda Granger
|Undercard
|Alex Morono vs. Rhys McKee
|Undercard
|Jose Quinonez vs. Louis Smolka
|Undercard
|Randa Markos vs. Kanako Murata
|Undercard
|Geraldo de Freitas vs. Tony Gravely
|Undercard
|Don’Tale Mayes vs. Roque Martinez