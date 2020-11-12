Main event features lightweight bout between Paul Felder and Rafael dos Anjos

Main card begins at 7 p.m. ET with Prelims at 4 p.m. ET

Watch on ESPN+ via ESPN.com or the ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Felder vs. dos Anjos is set for this Saturday, November 14, at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main event features a lightweight faceoff between No.7-ranked lightweight Paul Felder (17-5), taking the fight on just five days’ notice, and UFC No. 12-ranked welterweight Rafael dos Anjos (29-13). Dos Anjos, who held the UFC lightweight championship in 2015 and 2016, is moving back to the lightweight division for this event.

The co-main event features welterweights Abdul Razak Alhassan (10-2) and Khaos Williams (10-1).

The entire event will be available exclusively on ESPN+, in English and Spanish, starting with the prelims at 4 p.m. ET and the main card at 7 p.m. ET. The event is closed to the public and will be produced with only essential personnel in attendance.

ESPN.com:

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 11/13 4 p.m. UFC Live Presented by DraftKings: Felder vs. dos Anjos ESPNews 5:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Felder vs. dos Anjos ESPN+ Sat., 11/14 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Prelims ESPN+ 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Main Card ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Felder vs. dos Anjos* ESPN+

* Immediately following main card

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)