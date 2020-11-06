UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira November 7 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Main event features pivotal light heavyweight bout between No. 1 Thiago Santos and No. 3 Glover Teixeira

Main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+; Prelims at 7 p.m. exclusively on ESPN+

ESPN+ available on ESPN.com, ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices. To subscribe, visit com/ufc

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Santos vs. Teixeira is set for this Saturday, November 7, at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main event features top light heavyweight contenders when knockout artist and No. 1-ranked Thiago Santos (21-7) squares off against fellow Brazilian and No. 3-ranked Glover Teixeira (31-7). Santos aims to build on his reputation as a devastating finisher and make his case for another title shot, while Teixeira will attempt to ride the momentum of a four-fight winning streak to stake his claim.

The main card will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes in Spanish and simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, starting at 10 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+. The event is closed to the public and will be produced with only essential personnel in attendance.

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira



Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 11/6 5:30 p.m. UFC Live Presented by DraftKings: Santos vs. Teixeira ESPN2 6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Santos vs. Teixeira ESPN+ Sat., 11/7 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Prelims ESPN+ 10 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Main Card ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Sun., 11/8 1 a.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show: Santos vs. Teixeira* ESPN+

* Immediately following main card

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10:00 PM Main Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira Undercard Andrei Arlovski vs. Tanner Boser Undercard Raoni Barcelos vs. Khalid Taha Undercard Ian Heinisch vs. Brendan Allen Undercard Claudia Gadelha vs. Yan Xiaonan 7:00 PM Feature Trevin Giles vs. Bevon Lewis Undercard Giga Chikadze vs. Jamey Simmons Undercard Alexandr Romanov vs. Marcos Rogerio De Lima Undercard Darren Elkins vs. Eduardo Garagorri Undercard Max Griffin vs. Ramiz Brahimaj Undercard Gustavo Lopez vs. Anthony Birchak

