Who’s In? First College Football Playoff Rankings Exclusively Revealed on ESPN on Tuesday, Nov. 24

With the postseason looming and the question of “Who’s In?” on the minds of teams and fans alike, ESPN ushers in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season with College Football Playoff Top 25 Ranking Show Presented by Allstate on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. ET.

Rece Davis will host the show, joined by college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Joey Galloway, Jesse Palmer and David Pollack. Each week’s show (Nov. 24, Dec. 1, Dec. 8, Dec. 15) will break down the College Football Playoff selection committee’s weekly rankings reveal, including:

The Rankings: Unveiling of the CFP selection committee’s Top 25 within the first 20 minutes of the show, as viewers at home will learn the rankings at the same time as Davis, Herbstreit, Galloway, Palmer and Pollack

Inside the Room: Interview with CFP selection committee chair Gary Barta (Iowa)

Instant Analysis: Dissection and projection of the entire selection committee's process

Rankings Reaction sponsored by Cheez-It returns for its fourth season with Mike Golic, Jr., Jason Fitz, and Christine Williamson live from Studio E in Bristol, reacting to and discussing the latest College Football Playoff rankings from the moment they are first unveiled on Nov. 24 through Selection Day on Dec. 20. Once again, they will bring in audience questions and insights to the forefront of the conversation. The show will be live on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and the ESPN App.

ESPN recently debuted a brand new promotional spot for the upcoming College Football Playoff rankings reveal featuring a brand new single from five-time Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish, “Therefore I Am.” The track fits the emotion and drama to come in the final weeks of the season as teams vie for a place in the College Football Playoff.