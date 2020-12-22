Finalists Announced for ESPN’s 30th Annual The Home Depot College Football Awards

College Football

Finalists Announced for ESPN’s 30th Annual The Home Depot College Football Awards

Photo of Kimberly Elchlepp Kimberly Elchlepp 10 hours ago
  • Show Set for Thursday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. ET, on ESPN

The finalists have been named for the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) honors presented at The Home Depot College Football Awards. This year’s awards show will be presented virtually on Thursday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. ET, on ESPN. ESPN’s Rece Davis will host the 90-minute special, joined by reporter Holly Rowe.

The Home Depot College Football Awards Finalists

NCFAA awards announced during The Home Depot College Football Awards:

Chuck Bednarik Award
College Defensive Player of the Year		 Zaven Collins, Tulsa (Jr.)
Jeremiah Oswusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame (Sr.) Patrick Surtain II, Alabama (Jr.)
Biletnikoff Award
Outstanding Receiver		 Elijah Moore, Ole Miss (Jr.)
Kyle Pitts, Florida (Jr.)
DeVonta Smith, Alabama (Sr.)
Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award
Nation’s Outstanding Placekicker		 Jose Borregales, Miami (Sr.)
Jake Oldroyd, BYU (So.)
Will Reichard, Alabama (So.)
Ray Guy Award
College Punter of the Year		 Jake Camarda, Georgia (Jr.)
Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech (Sr.)
Lou Hedley, Miami (Jr.)
Maxwell Award
College Player of the Year		 Mac Jones, Alabama (Jr.)
Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (Jr.)
DeVonta Smith, Alabama (Sr.)
Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award
Nation’s Best Quarterback		 Mac Jones, Alabama (Jr.)
Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (Jr.)
Kyle Trask, Florida (Sr.)
Outland Trophy
Nation’s Most Outstanding Interior Lineman		 Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame (Gr.)
Alex Leatherwood, Alabama (Sr.)
Daviyon Nixon, Iowa (Jr.)
Paycom Jim Thorpe Award
Nation’s Best Defensive Back		 Richie Grant, UCF (Sr.)
Trevon Moehrig, TCU (Jr.)
Patrick Surtain II, Alabama (Jr.)
Doak Walker Award
Nation’s Premier Running Back		 Travis Etienne, Clemson (Sr.)
Breece Hall, Iowa State (So.)
Najee Harris, Alabama (Sr.)

 

Additional honors recognized during The Home Depot College Football Awards:

The Home Depot Coach of the Year

 

 Winner announced January 5
William V. Campbell Trophy Presented By Mazda
Scholar-Athlete 		 Full list of finalists available here.
Disney Spirit Award
Most Inspirational Player or Team 		 Darien Rencher, Clemson (Sr.)
The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team Team Captain: Telton Saltes, New Mexico (Sr.)
Full list of team members available here.
Walter Camp All America Team   Full team announced on January 7.
John Mackey Award
Outstanding Tight End 		 Charlie Kolar, Iowa State (Jr.)
Kyle Pitts, Florida (Jr.)
Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M (So.)
Rimington Trophy
Outstanding Center 		 Landon Dickerson, Alabama (Sr.)
Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa (So.)
Josh Myers, Ohio State (Jr.)
Wuerffel Trophy
Community Service		 Sam Ehlinger, Texas (Sr.)
Teton Saltes, New Mexico (Sr.)
Shai Werts, Georgia Southern (Sr.)

 

Other awards given this postseason:

 

Broyles Award
Assistant Coach of the Year		 Marcus Freeman, Cincinnati
Jeff Grimes, BYU
Mike Hankwitz, Northwestern
Steve Sarkisian, Alabama
Kane Wommack, Indiana
Burlsworth Trophy
College football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on		 Dax Milne, BYU (Jr.)
Grant Morgan, Arkansas (Sr.)
Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt (Sr.)

 

-30-

Photo of Kimberly Elchlepp

Kimberly Elchlepp

Back to top button
Close