Finalists Announced for ESPN’s 30th Annual The Home Depot College Football Awards

Show Set for Thursday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. ET, on ESPN

The finalists have been named for the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) honors presented at The Home Depot College Football Awards. This year’s awards show will be presented virtually on Thursday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. ET, on ESPN. ESPN’s Rece Davis will host the 90-minute special, joined by reporter Holly Rowe.

The Home Depot College Football Awards Finalists

NCFAA awards announced during The Home Depot College Football Awards:

Additional honors recognized during The Home Depot College Football Awards:

The Home Depot Coach of the Year Winner announced January 5 William V. Campbell Trophy Presented By Mazda

Scholar-Athlete Full list of finalists available here. Disney Spirit Award

Most Inspirational Player or Team Darien Rencher, Clemson (Sr.) The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team Team Captain: Telton Saltes, New Mexico (Sr.)

Full list of team members available here. Walter Camp All America Team Full team announced on January 7. John Mackey Award

Outstanding Tight End Charlie Kolar, Iowa State (Jr.)

Kyle Pitts, Florida (Jr.)

Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M (So.) Rimington Trophy

Outstanding Center Landon Dickerson, Alabama (Sr.)

Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa (So.)

Josh Myers, Ohio State (Jr.) Wuerffel Trophy

Community Service Sam Ehlinger, Texas (Sr.)

Teton Saltes, New Mexico (Sr.)

Shai Werts, Georgia Southern (Sr.)

Other awards given this postseason:

Broyles Award

Assistant Coach of the Year Marcus Freeman, Cincinnati

Jeff Grimes, BYU

Mike Hankwitz, Northwestern

Steve Sarkisian, Alabama

Kane Wommack, Indiana Burlsworth Trophy

College football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on Dax Milne, BYU (Jr.)

Grant Morgan, Arkansas (Sr.)

Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt (Sr.)

