Finalists Announced for ESPN’s 30th Annual The Home Depot College Football Awards
- Show Set for Thursday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. ET, on ESPN
The finalists have been named for the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) honors presented at The Home Depot College Football Awards. This year’s awards show will be presented virtually on Thursday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. ET, on ESPN. ESPN’s Rece Davis will host the 90-minute special, joined by reporter Holly Rowe.
The Home Depot College Football Awards Finalists
NCFAA awards announced during The Home Depot College Football Awards:
|Chuck Bednarik Award
College Defensive Player of the Year
|Zaven Collins, Tulsa (Jr.)
Jeremiah Oswusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame (Sr.) Patrick Surtain II, Alabama (Jr.)
|Biletnikoff Award
Outstanding Receiver
|Elijah Moore, Ole Miss (Jr.)
Kyle Pitts, Florida (Jr.)
DeVonta Smith, Alabama (Sr.)
|Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award
Nation’s Outstanding Placekicker
|Jose Borregales, Miami (Sr.)
Jake Oldroyd, BYU (So.)
Will Reichard, Alabama (So.)
|Ray Guy Award
College Punter of the Year
|Jake Camarda, Georgia (Jr.)
Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech (Sr.)
Lou Hedley, Miami (Jr.)
|Maxwell Award
College Player of the Year
|Mac Jones, Alabama (Jr.)
Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (Jr.)
DeVonta Smith, Alabama (Sr.)
|Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award
Nation’s Best Quarterback
|Mac Jones, Alabama (Jr.)
Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (Jr.)
Kyle Trask, Florida (Sr.)
|Outland Trophy
Nation’s Most Outstanding Interior Lineman
|Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame (Gr.)
Alex Leatherwood, Alabama (Sr.)
Daviyon Nixon, Iowa (Jr.)
|Paycom Jim Thorpe Award
Nation’s Best Defensive Back
|Richie Grant, UCF (Sr.)
Trevon Moehrig, TCU (Jr.)
Patrick Surtain II, Alabama (Jr.)
|Doak Walker Award
Nation’s Premier Running Back
|Travis Etienne, Clemson (Sr.)
Breece Hall, Iowa State (So.)
Najee Harris, Alabama (Sr.)
Additional honors recognized during The Home Depot College Football Awards:
|The Home Depot Coach of the Year
|Winner announced January 5
|William V. Campbell Trophy Presented By Mazda
Scholar-Athlete
|Full list of finalists available here.
|Disney Spirit Award
Most Inspirational Player or Team
|Darien Rencher, Clemson (Sr.)
|The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
|Team Captain: Telton Saltes, New Mexico (Sr.)
Full list of team members available here.
|Walter Camp All America Team
|Full team announced on January 7.
|John Mackey Award
Outstanding Tight End
|Charlie Kolar, Iowa State (Jr.)
Kyle Pitts, Florida (Jr.)
Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M (So.)
|Rimington Trophy
Outstanding Center
|Landon Dickerson, Alabama (Sr.)
Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa (So.)
Josh Myers, Ohio State (Jr.)
|Wuerffel Trophy
Community Service
|Sam Ehlinger, Texas (Sr.)
Teton Saltes, New Mexico (Sr.)
Shai Werts, Georgia Southern (Sr.)
Other awards given this postseason:
|Broyles Award
Assistant Coach of the Year
|Marcus Freeman, Cincinnati
Jeff Grimes, BYU
Mike Hankwitz, Northwestern
Steve Sarkisian, Alabama
Kane Wommack, Indiana
|Burlsworth Trophy
College football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on
|Dax Milne, BYU (Jr.)
Grant Morgan, Arkansas (Sr.)
Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt (Sr.)
