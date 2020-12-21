A Message from Kermit the Frog….and Miss Piggy:

More via Front Row

Dear media members and NFL fans:

Hi ho, Kermit the Frog here.

For tonight’s Monday Night Football game, we have something special planned. Don’t worry – you’ll still get all of the great game coverage and professional play-by-play and analysis from our buddies Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick and Lisa Salters. (We’re football fans too, so we’ll let the experts do their thing.)

But tonight’s game is going to start off with one of the most unusual – and holiday cheerful – openings in the history of MNF. To spread cheer and bring the Muppet and NFL families together, we asked our friends at ESPN if we could help them out with the game tonight. And after a few moments consideration – and some extremely persuasive 2×4 board-breaking from Miss Piggy – they said yes!

So tonight, I’ll be joined by Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Statler, Waldorf and Animal as we execute our Muppet game plan – sure to get you ready for kickoff. And we’ll even be back with more fun throughout the game. Make sure you are ready right at 8 p.m. ET!

If you want to find out why Statler is a Bengals fan and Waldorf cheers on the Steelers, be there! We hope you’ll join us!

Note: This is the third consecutive year ESPN’s Creative Content Unit has developed a special holiday presentation for MNF. Previous opens featured Scrooge (2018) and an adaptation of the story ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas (2019).

