ACC Network to Celebrate Jim Valvano and NC State’s 1983 NCAA Championship as Part of V Week on December 7

ACCN to Air Four NCAA Tournament Games from NC State’s Cinderella 1983 Run Beginning at 2 p.m. ET

One-hour All ACC: V Week Special at 9 p.m.

As part of ESPN’s 14th consecutive V Week for Cancer Research, ACC Network will celebrate legendary NC State basketball coach Jim Valvano and the Wolfpack’s storied run to win the 1983 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship. The four-game marathon begins at 2 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 7.

In partnership with the NCAA, the line-up will feature seven consecutive hours of NC State’s Valvano coached NCAA Championship team and tournament performances from Wolfpack legends Thurl Bailey, Sidney Lowe, Lorenzo Charles and Dereck Whittenburg.

Additionally, ACCN will have a one-hour All ACC: V Week Special airing at 9 p.m. on Monday. Co-hosted by Kelsey Riggs and Dalen Cuff, the show will highlight the impact Valvano, former NC State women’s basketball head coach Kay Yow and North Carolina graduate and SportsCenter anchor Stuart Scott had on their institutions and the ACC. Guests include: ESPN basketball analyst and long-time friend of Valvano Dick Vitale, Syracuse women’s basketball player and breast cancer survivor Tiana Mangakahia, ACCN football analyst and cancer survivor Mark Herzlich, executive director of the Kay Yow Cancer Fund Stephanie Glance and Whittenburg.

SportsCenter anchor Scott Van Pelt will also be on hand to discuss Scott’s legacy and the admiration he had for his alma mater and the ACC.

The block of games includes the following NC State 1983 NCAA tournament wins:

2 p.m. | NC State 69, Pepperdine 67 (2OT) – NCAA Championship First Round (March 18, 1983)

NC State trailed Pepperdine by six with less than one minute left in overtime, but Cozell McQueen banked in a shot with eight seconds left to force the second overtime. Dereck Whittenburg scored 22 points, including eight in the second overtime as the Wolfpack won, 69-67.

4 p.m. | NC State 71, UNLV 70 – NCAA Championship Second Round (March 20, 1983)

Thurl Bailey put back a late miss by Whittenburg with just four seconds remaining to give NC State a 71-70 comeback win over UNLV in an ending that foreshadowed the eventual national title game. Bailey brought the Wolfpack back from a 12-point second-half deficit as he scored 17 of his team-high 25 points in the final 11 minutes.

6 p.m. | NC State 67, Georgia 60 – NCAA Championship National Semifinal (April 2, 1983)

Whittenburg and Bailey each scored 20 points and McQueen registered a career-high 13 rebounds as the Wolfpack defeated Georgia, 67-60, to advance to the NCAA title game.

7:30 p.m. | NC State 54, Houston 52 – NCAA Championship Final (April 4, 1983)

Considered one of the greatest upsets in NCAA tournament history, NC State capped its Cinderella story by stunning No. 1 seed Houston, 54-52, in the title game. With the score tied 52-52 and five seconds left on the clock, Whittenburg heaved a shot from 26 feet out. When the shot came up short, Charles was able to grab the miss just inches off the rim and slam it home as time expired.

Valvano’s Legacy On and Off the Court

Valvano, NC State’s head coach from 1980-1990, amassed 209 wins during his 10-year tenure in Raleigh, while also serving as the school’s athletic director from 1986-89. Under Valvano, the Wolfpack won the 1983 NCAA Championship, two ACC Tournament titles in 1983 and 1987, and two ACC regular season titles in 1985 and 1989. Following his coaching career, Valvano served as a commentator for ESPN and ABC Sports prior to his diagnosis with metastatic adenocarcinoma in 1992. ESPN and Valvano founded The V Foundation for Cancer Research in 1993 before Valvano lost his fight against cancer on April 28 that same year. The V Foundation has funded more than $250 million in game-changing cancer research grants nationwide through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee.

