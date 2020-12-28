ACC Network’s Extensive Surrounding Coverage of Clemson and Notre Dame in the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinals

Week-long CFP Semifinal Coverage on Packer and Durham and The Huddle

More Than 14 Hours of Dedicated Programming Friday

Andrea Adelson and Kelsey Riggs On Site in Dallas and New Orleans

Hometown Radio Alternate Viewing Experience

With the ACC having two teams – No. 2 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame – in the College Football Playoff Semifinals for the first time since the inception of the Playoff, ACC Network, the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will have wide-ranging surrounding coverage of both the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Capital One and College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl all week long and as part of ESPN’s MegaCast offerings on Friday, Jan. 1.

ACCN will have more than 14 hours of dedicated programming on Friday, Jan. 1 surrounding both CFP Semifinal games as No. 4 Notre Dame meets No. 1 Alabama in the Rose Bowl Game (4 p.m. ET, ESPN) and No. 2 Clemson takes on No. 3 Ohio State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl (8 p.m. ET, ESPN). ACCN’s signature studio shows Packer and Durham and The Huddle will have additional coverage all week as well as pregame, halftime and postgame coverage on Friday beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

Packer and Durham

ACCN’s signature morning show Packer and Durham will have extensive coverage throughout the week during its traditional timeslot from 7-10 a.m., before moving to 11 a.m. on Friday to kick off CFP Semifinals pre-game coverage. Hosts Mark Packer and Wes Durham will preview the semifinal games and have a bevy of guests throughout the week, while also digging into the biggest stats that could be the difference in winning and losing for both teams. Additionally, press conferences with head coaches Dabo Swinney and Brian Kelly will be featured live on Thursday morning between 9:30-10 a.m. The duo will also provide postgame reaction and analysis of all of the ACC’s participating bowl teams throughout the postseason.

The Huddle

The Huddle, ACCN’s signature football show, will be live Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. with coverage from participating coaches and players press conferences from Media Days. Host Kelsey Riggs along with Mark Richt and EJ Manuel will have instant reaction from Media Days and will breakdown all of the storylines heading into Friday’s games.

Monday’s press conference lineup features Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, Tigers’ defensive coordinator Brent Venables and Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Clemson defensive players and Notre Dame offensive players will also take to the podium, including Tyler Davis, Myles Murphy, James Skalski, Baylon Spector, Mike Jones and Nolan Turner of Clemson, and Tommy Kraemer, Kyren Williams, Ben Skowronek, Michael Mayer, Liam Eichenberg and Ian Book of Notre Dame.

Tuesday’s slate of coordinators and players includes Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator Clark Lea and Fighting Irish defensive players Drew White, Kyle Hamilton, Nick McCloud, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Shaun Crawford and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, as well as Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and Tigers offensive players Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Amari Rodgers, Cornell Powell, Braden Galloway and Matt Bockhorst.

Game day features a two-hour The Huddle pre-game show with host Jordan Cornette in the network’s Bristol headquarters and Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Coach Richt utilizing their live-from-home kits. The quartet will preview the CFP Semifinal match-ups and cover the storylines from 2-4 p.m. leading into Rose Bowl Game. The Huddle will also provide halftime and postgame analysis of both games.

Adelson and Riggs On Site in Dallas and New Orleans

ACCN will have a pair of reporters on site in Dallas and New Orleans covering on all of the happenings in advance of the CFP Semifinals. Kelsey Riggs will be in Dallas reporting from the Rose Bowl Game on Notre Dame, while Andrea Adelson will be in New Orleans for the Allstate Sugar Bowl covering Clemson. Both Adelson and Riggs will contribute with live reports on The Huddle.

Hometown Radio

Fans can opt for alternate coverage on ACCN of both the Rose Bowl Game and Allstate Sugar Bowl when the ESPN game telecast is paired with Notre Dame’s and Clemson’s radio networks, respectively. The Notre Dame Radio Network featuring Paul Burmeister, Ryan Harris and Jack Nolan will be paired with the ESPN telecast beginning at 4 p.m., while the Clemson Tigers Network powered by JMI Sports featuring Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Brad Scott and Reggie Merriweather will be live at 8 p.m.

ACC Network’s Surrounding Coverage of the College Football Playoff Semifinal Games

Date Time (ET) Programming Network Mon, Dec. 28 7 a.m. Packer and Durham ACCN 10 a.m. The Huddle ACCN Tue, Dec. 29 7 a.m. Packer and Durham ACCN 10 a.m. The Huddle ACCN Wed, Dec. 30 7 a.m. Packer and Durham ACCN Thu, Dec. 31 7 a.m. Packer and Durham ACCN Fri, Jan. 1 11 a.m. Packer and Durham ACCN 2 p.m. The Huddle ACCN 4 p.m. College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Capital One No. 1 Alabama vs No. 4 Notre Dame ESPN 4 p.m. Notre Dame Hometown Radio ACCN Halftime The Huddle ACCN Postgame The Huddle ACCN 8 p.m. College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl No. 2 Clemson vs No. 3 Ohio State ESPN 8 p.m. Clemson Hometown Radio ACCN Halftime The Huddle ACCN Postgame The Huddle ACCN

