BEVO Home for the Holidays, Valero Alamo Bowl Studio Coverage, SkyCast and More on Longhorn Network

The holidays may look a bit different this year but with No. 20 Texas football preparing to play in the postseason and the holiday countdown on, Longhorn Network has the Texas faithful covered this week and next to support their favorite team in the Valero Alamo Bowl and their beloved BEVO throughout.

Texas GameDay and SkyCast Set for San Antonio

Longhorn Network is prepped and ready for the Valero Alamo Bowl, with full coverage of the Longhorns’ bowl appearance in San Antonio against Colorado. Texas GameDay presented by St. David’s HealthCare and Texas GameDay Final will be live from the LHN studios on Tuesday, Dec. 29.

Longhorn Network’s signature studio show will kick off from Austin at 6 p.m. CT Tuesday evening. Lowell Galindo will host with analysis from Lifetime Longhorns Michael Griffin and Fozzy Whittaker. The Texas GameDay crew will provide halftime and postgame analysis for the battle between the Longhorns and the Buffaloes, which begins at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

LHN will feature the Valero Alamo Bowl SkyCast also beginning at 8 p.m. The SkyCast, paired with play-by-play audio from Craig Way of Longhorn Sports Network, will showcase action from various heights above the field.

BEVO Home for the Holidays Returns

On Friday, Dec. 25, Longhorn Network returns its Christmas programming tradition of providing a BEVO backdrop for family gatherings with an accompaniment of Texas holiday tunes. This year’s BEVO Home for the Holidays program showcases BEVO XV, now in the fifth year of his reign as UT’s honored mascot.

BEVO Home for the Holidays will be televised without commercial interruption throughout Christmas morning beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m. on Longhorn Network. Using Go Pros and cinematic cameras, LHN captures unique pasture scenes of BEVO XV at home as he is fed, groomed by his owners, grazes and plays with Two Spot on the ranch.

Joining BEVO XV will be Lifetime Longhorn and former Texas GameDay analyst Jordan Shipley, who sings his original song “My Baby Wants BEVO for Christmas.” LHN commissioned Jordan and his singer-songwriter wife Sunny in 2016: to create the perfect musical salute for BEVO XV during the holiday season.

2020 marks the seventh year that LHN has aired a slow TV production (a genre of television coverage that captures an ordinary event in its typical length; the name is derived from the lengthy nature of the telecast and natural slow pace of the show) of BEVO XV on Christmas Day.

Date Time (CT) Programming Fri, Dec. 25 8 a.m. BEVO Home for the Holidays Tue, Dec. 29 11 a.m. MBB: Texas A&M – Corpus Christi at No. 10 Texas 4 p.m. WBB: Lamar at No. 20 Texas 6 p.m. Texas GameDay presented by St. David’s HealthCare 8 p.m. 2020 Valero Alamo Bowl SkyCast No. 20 Texas vs Colorado Halftime Texas GameDay Halftime presented by Living Spaces Postgame Texas GameDay Final

As always, Longhorn Network is available to stream via the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers. LHN FAQs, including a list of providers, are available here.

About Longhorn Network

ESPN has a 20-year agreement to own and operate a year-round, 24-hour network dedicated to Texas athletics in partnership with UT and Learfield IMG College. Longhorn Network offers a variety of content, highlighted by exclusive live events, original series, studio shows, and academic and cultural programming.