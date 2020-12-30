Buffalo Blockbuster: Bills Deliver Record Buffalo Rating in ESPN’s Era of Monday Night Football

Local 49.5 Rating for New England Game Shatters Record Set Earlier This Month

The Buffalo market scored a 49.5 local rating for Monday Night Football’s season finale, the market’s highest rating for a Monday Night Football game during the ESPN era (2006-present). More impressively, the new record beats out the 44.9 local rating the Buffalo market registered for the Bills MNF contest vs. San Francisco earlier this month (Dec. 7).

Highest-Rated MNF Games in Buffalo Market – ESPN Era

Rank Rating Game 1 49.5 2020 Buffalo at New England 2 44.9 2020 Buffalo vs. San Francisco 3 42.2 2015 Buffalo at New England 4 42.1 2007 Dallas at Buffalo 5 41.0 2018 New England at Buffalo 6 39.2 2009 Buffalo at New England 7 38.0 2008 Cleveland at Buffalo 8 36.2 2016 Buffalo at Seattle

Note: Ratings reflect ESPN and OTA affiliate in Buffalo. All games above aired on ESPN and OTA locally in Buffalo

Buffalo at New England Delivers More Than 14.4 Million Viewers, Drives ESPN’s Monday Night Football to Finish Season with Six Consecutive Weeks of Year-Over-Year Viewership Increases

Across the nation, ESPN’s Monday Night Football season finale featuring Buffalo at New England on Dec. 28 (8 p.m. ET) generated an audience of 14,447,000 viewers across ESPN and ABC providing the franchise with its second best viewership of the season based on Nielsen’s initial reporting. The audience also was up 6% from last year’s Week 16 presentation (Green Bay at Minnesota) only on ESPN, jolting MNF to a sixth consecutive week of year-over-year viewership increases and capping off a season where the majority of weeks experienced year-over-year audience growth.

The complete release can be found here, with now the most up-to-date market info provided below.

Buffalo market was not available until today.

Top Markets for Buffalo at New England (Dec. 30)

Rank Market Local Rating 1 Buffalo 44.9 2 Boston 18.3 3 Providence 15.5 4 New Orleans 13.3 5 Albuquerque 13.0 6 San Diego 12.7 7 Pittsburgh 12.6 8 Kansas City 12.5 9 Ft. Myers 12.3 10 Nashville 11.6

