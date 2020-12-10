Buffalo Market Scores Its Highest Local Rating for Monday Night Football in ESPN Era

The Buffalo market scored a 44.9 local rating for the Bills-49ers matchup on Monday, Dec. 7 (8 p.m. ET), the market’s highest rating for a Monday Night Football game during the ESPN era (2006-present). Previously, Buffalo’s market high was a 42.2 (2015 Buffalo at New England).

Highest-Rated MNF Games in Buffalo Market – ESPN Era

Rank Rating Game 1 44.9 2020 Buffalo vs. San Francisco 2 42.2 2015 Buffalo at New England 3 42.1 2007 Dallas at Buffalo 4 41.0 2018 New England at Buffalo 5 39.2 2009 Buffalo at New England 6 38.0 2008 Cleveland at Buffalo 7 36.2 2016 Buffalo at Seattle.

Note: Ratings reflect ESPN and OTA affiliate in Buffalo. All games above aired on ESPN and OTA locally in Buffalo

Monday Night Football Scores 14.2 Million Viewers

Across the nation, Monday Night Football scored 14,174,000 viewers for the presentation of Buffalo vs. San Francisco from Glendale, Ariz., delivering MNF’s highest viewership since September 21 (New Orleans at Las Vegas) and its second best of the season.

Top Markets for Buffalo vs. San Francisco (Dec. 7)

Rank Market Local Rating 1 Buffalo 44.9 2 San Francisco 19.1 3 Sacramento 15.5 4 Kansas City 13.5 New Orleans 13.5 6 San Diego 13.0 7 Richmond 12.2 8 Seattle 11.8 9 Las Vegas 11.4 10 Fort Myers 11.3

