BYU-Coastal Carolina Thriller is ESPNU’s Most-Viewed Game Since 2015 and Fifth-Most Viewed All-Time

Saturday’s ESPNU presentation of BYU-Coastal Carolina was one for the ages, and not just because of the stellar play on the field or the storylines surrounding the last-minute matchup. The 5:30 p.m. ET showdown between the ranked Cougars and Chanticleers delivered a total live audience of 1,425,000 viewers across all TV and digital platforms, including ESPNU, ESPN2 bonus coverage and streaming. On ESPNU, the game averaged 1,212,000 viewers, the most-viewed game on ESPNU since 2015 (Western Kentucky vs. LSU) and the fifth-most viewed on ESPNU all time.

The live streaming audience contributed an average minute audience of 103,000 viewers, second best for any game on ESPN networks in Week 14. The audience peaked with 2,115,000 at 8:50 p.m., when Coastal Carolina stopped BYU’s goal line drive in the closing seconds of the game. The Cougars-Chanticleers matchups also ranked as the top college football video clip in Week 14 across ESPN’s digital platforms with 1.4 million video starts.

Sun Belt Brings the Fun on Friday Night Lights

On Friday evening, Louisiana-App State registered 1,014,500 viewers on ESPN, ranking as the third-most viewed intra-conference Sun Belt game in ESPN history. The matchup was up from the Sun Belt Championship between the same two teams each of the past two seasons. Three of the top 10 most-watched Sun Belt games in ESPN history have occurred during the 2020 season.

ABC/ESPN Top Noon and 3:30 Windows in Week 14

ABC and ESPN aired the two most-viewed games in the noon window on Saturday, and topped the 3:30 window with Indiana-Wisconsin (3,814,600). Kicking off CFB coverage across ESPN networks, Ohio State-Michigan State registered 4.1 million viewers on ABC, while Texas A&M at Auburn notched 2.8 million viewers on ESPN. ABC aired three of the five most-viewed games of Week 14, and all three games on ABC averaged at least 3.3 million viewers for the second time this season.