ESPN & ABC Combine to Nationally Televise 49 Games During First Half of 2020-21 NBA Regular Season

Rivalry Renewed: Exclusive NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Series Returns on Jan. 30 with Defending NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James vs. the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum

Exclusive ABC Sunday Showcase Series is Back Feb. 21 with the Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown vs. the New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson

All Five Christmas Day Games on ESPN Platforms Spanning 13 Hours of Live Event Coverage

ESPN and ABC today, in conjunction with the NBA, announced its national television schedules for the first half of the 2020-21 regular season through Wednesday, March 3, 2021. ESPN and ABC will combine to televise 49 games during the first half, with 39 on for ESPN and 10 on ABC. Pillar dates in the first half include ESPN’s season opener on Wednesday, December 23, Christmas Day and the season debuts of the NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC and ABC Sunday Showcase series.

In addition to the regular season, ESPN will televise five NBA preseason games, beginning Fri, December 11 as well as up to 44 NBA Playoffs telecasts, culminating with exclusive coverage of the 2021 NBA Finals. This season, ESPN will exclusively televise the 2021 Western Conference Finals. All ESPN and ABC NBA telecasts are available to stream via the ESPN App.

NBA on ABC highlights through Sun, Feb 28:

3 appearances each from the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics;

NBA Christmas Day highlighted by the Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers, preceded by an Eastern Conference matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics, as Kyrie Irving makes his first return to TD Garden, and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks vs. a returning Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors;

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC begins on January 30 th with the historic Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics rivalry at 8:30 p.m.;

with the historic Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics rivalry at 8:30 p.m.; Kevin Durant returns to Golden State when Steph Curry and the Warriors host the Brooklyn Nets on Sat, Feb 13;

The Miami Heat visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Sat, Feb. 20, for a 2020 NBA Finals rematch;

ABC Sunday Showcase begins on Feb. 21 at 3:30 p.m. when the New Orleans Pelicans host the Boston Celtics.

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC

The NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC series will return for its sixth season with a star-studded slate featuring some of the league’s most anticipated matchups. NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC begins on Jan. 30 at 8:30 p.m. with a historic NBA rivalry, as the Los Angeles Lakers, starring LeBron James and Anthony Davis faceoff against the Boston Celtics, starring Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Schedule through Feb. 27

Date Time (ET) Game Jan 30 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics Feb 6 8:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks Feb 13 8:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets at Golden State Warriors Feb 20 8:30 p.m. Miami Heat at Los Angeles Lakers Feb 27 8:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets

* Schedule subject to change pending future event considerations

ABC Sunday Showcase

The ABC Sunday Showcase series returns at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21, as Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

Schedule through Feb. 28

Date Time (ET) Game Feb 21 3:30 p.m. Boston Celtics at New Orleans Pelicans Feb 28 3:30 p.m. LA Clippers at Milwaukee Bucks

* Schedule subject to change pending future event considerations

NBA on ESPN highlights through Wed, Mar. 3:

At least 5 appearances each by the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans;

Regular season coverage tips off on Wed, Dec. 23 with Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul’s debut with the Suns;

2020 Eastern Conference Finals rematch on Wed, Jan 6 when Boston visits Miami;

15 doubleheader features Luka Dončić versus Giannis Antetokounmpo and Zion Williamson versus LeBron James;

Special 8 p.m. Sunday night matchups on Feb. 21, Brooklyn Nets vs. LA Clippers and Feb. 28, Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers.

ESPN and ABC’s live game coverage for the 2020-21 NBA regular season tips off on Wed, December 23 at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN when Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks visit Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns, as Chris Paul makes his debut with the Suns.

NBA on ESPN schedule through Wed, Mar. 3

Date Time (ET) Game Wed, Dec 23 10:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns Wed, Jan 6 7:30 p.m. Boston Celtics at Miami Heat 10 p.m. LA Clippers at Golden State Warriors Fri, Jan 8 7:30 p.m. Charlotte Hornets at New Orleans Pelicans 10 p.m. LA Clippers at Golden State Warriors Wed, Jan 13 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks 10 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans at LA Clippers Fri, Jan 15 7:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks at Milwaukee Bucks 10 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Lakers Wed, Jan 20 7 p.m. Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers 9:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns at Houston Rockets Fri, Jan 22 7:30 p.m. Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns Wed, Jan 27 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at Philadelphia 76ers 10 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors Fri, Jan 29 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks at New Orleans Pelicans 10 p.m. Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz Wed, Feb 3 7 p.m. Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks 9:30 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns Fri, Feb 5 7:30 p.m. Toronto Raptors at Brooklyn Nets 10 p.m. Boston Celtics at LA Clippers Wed, Feb 10 7:30 p.m. Atlanta Hawks at Dallas Mavericks 10 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns Fri, Feb 12 7:30 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers Wed, Feb 17 7:30 p.m. Houston Rockets at Philadelphia 76ers 10 p.m. Miami Heat at Golden State Warriors Fri, Feb 19 7 p.m. Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers 9:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets Sun, Feb 21 8 p.m. Brooklyn Nets at LA Clippers Wed, Feb. 24 7:30 p.m. Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat 10 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at Utah Jazz Fri, Feb 26 7:30 p.m. Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics 10 p.m. Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers Sun, Feb 28 8 p.m. Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers Wed, Mar 3 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets at Houston Rockets 10 p.m. Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers

* Schedule subject to change pending future event considerations

Christmas Day

The ESPN and ABC NBA Christmas Day tradition enters its 19th season on Friday, December 25 with approximately 13 consecutive hours of live event coverage. The primetime matchup will feature the defending NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers, starring 2020 Finals M.V.P. LeBron James, and the Dallas Mavericks, starring NBA All Star Luka Dončić. The game airs at 8 p.m. on both ABC and ESPN.

The full five game Christmas schedule, along with ESPN’s season-opening game – Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns – were announced previously.

ESPN and ABC Christmas Day schedule

Time (ET) Telecast Platform 12 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans at Miami Heat ESPN, ESPN App 2:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors at Milwaukee Bucks ABC, ESPN App 5 p.m. Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics ABC, ESPN App 8 p.m. Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers ABC, ESPN, ESPN App 10:30 p.m. LA Clippers at Denver Nuggets ESPN, ESPN App

* Schedule subject to change pending future event considerations

The schedules and coverage details for the 2020-21 NBA regular season on ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes will be announced soon.

