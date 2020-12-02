ESPN Events Announces Las Vegas Bowl Cancellation for 2020 Season

Due to the ongoing health pandemic, the Las Vegas Bowl has been cancelled for the 2020 season.

“Unfortunately we will have to wait another year to present the Las Vegas Bowl in its new home,” said John Saccenti, Las Vegas Bowl executive director. “This was a difficult decision but the right one considering that our game was founded nearly three decades ago to help drive tourism to the Entertainment Capital of the World during the month of December. We are looking forward to making our bowl week bigger and better than ever in 2021.”

December’s game was slated to be the first bowl game played in Allegiant Stadium and feature a new matchup between the Pac-12 Conference and Southeastern Conference, as part of a rotating cycle that also includes the Big Ten Conference.

“The Pac-12 is disappointed for our teams and fans that the Las Vegas Bowl has been forced to cancel this year’s game,” said Larry Scott, Pac-12 Commissioner. “We look forward to next year’s game, which promises to be a fantastic national stage in one of the world’s best football stadiums, to showcase Pac-12 football.”

“We are disappointed the Las Vegas Bowl has been cancelled for the 2020 football season and will miss the opportunity for SEC student-athletes to experience an exciting new venue,” said Greg Sankey, SEC Commissioner. “We have no doubt the Las Vegas Bowl will be a great part of the future SEC bowl lineup and look forward to our partnership in the years ahead.”

The decision comes as Nevada state officials ordered a statewide pause that includes reduced public and private gathering size.

The Las Vegas Bowl is one of 17 bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN. Last year’s edition, played Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, saw Washington cruise to a 38-7 win over No. 19 Boise State in the final year played at Sam Boyd Stadium.

