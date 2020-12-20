ESPN Events Cancels TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

ESPN Events

ESPN Events Cancels TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Photo of Anna Negron Anna Negron Follow on Twitter 10 mins ago

Due to recent changes and a number of teams opting out of bowl season, the 15th annual TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl has been canceled.

“We have made the difficult decision to cancel the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl,” said Mark Meadows, executive director. “As the inventory of available teams lessened, our ability to stage the game was compromised. We will direct our focus to next year’s bowl, and look forward to staging the game in the 2021 season.”

The TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl was slated to take place on Friday, January 1, 2021, at historic Legion Field.

For more information regarding the bowl game, please visit TicketSmarterBirminghamBowl.com, as well as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

-30-

Photo of Anna Negron

Anna Negron

It was always a dream of mine to work at ESPN, and here I am! I joined the College Sports PR team in March 2016. Hailing from the great Garden State, I graduated from Seton Hall University (Go Pirates!) with a degree in sport management, where I not only sang the National Anthem at games, but was also a member of the Seton Hall Sapphires Dance Team and a student reporter for Pirate Sports Network. Before joining ESPN, I served as a Public Relations Associate for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.
Back to top button
Close