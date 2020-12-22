ESPN Events Cancels Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

With South Carolina unable to play due to an increased number of COVID-19 cases, ESPN Events has elected to cancel the 2020 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl.

“The current environment has presented many challenges,” said Scott Glaser, executive director. “We looked into a number of options for UAB, but ultimately could not identify any opportunities for them to play at this time. We are appreciative of the many supporters in the community, including our new title sponsor – Union Home Mortgage, and look forward to staging the game in 2021.”

Tickets purchased for the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl will be refunded automatically by Etix, and could take up to five business days depending on banking institutions.

