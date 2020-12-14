ESPN+ to Stream PGA TOUR Featured Hole Coverage at 23 Events in 2021

Live coverage of two featured holes from PGA TOUR LIVE on Saturdays and Sundays in 2021

23 PGA TOUR events this season, beginning with Farmers Insurance Open in January

New agreement comes ahead of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ launching in 2022

ESPN+ and the PGA TOUR have reached an agreement for ESPN+ to stream live, featured-hole coverage from 23 PGA TOUR events in 2021, starting with the Farmers Insurance Open in January and continuing through the FedExCup Playoffs and the TOUR Championship in September. The new agreement follows a similar pact that covered 12 events in 2020 and comes ahead of the launch of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, as part of the nine-year U.S. rights agreement announced in March, which begins in 2022.

In 2021, ESPN+ will stream coverage of two featured holes on Saturday and Sunday of each event (selected each day of competition by the PGA TOUR), concurrent with the full telecast on CBS or NBC.

PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Hole Coverage on ESPN+ in 2021

DATES EVENT COURSE LOCATION Jan 30 – 31 Farmers Insurance Open Torrey Pines GC San Diego, CA Feb 20 – 21 The Genesis Invitational Riviera CC Pacific Palisades, CA Feb 27 – 28 WGC-Mexico Championship Club de Golf Chapultepec Mexico City, Mexico Mar 6 – 7 Arnold Palmer Invitational Bay Hill Club & Lodge Orlando, FL Mar 11 – 14 THE PLAYERS Championship TPC Sawgrass Ponte Vedra Beach, FL Mar 20 – 21 The Honda Classic PGA National (Champion) Palm Beach Gardens, FL Apr 3 – 4 Valero Texas Open TPC San Antonio San Antonio, TX Apr 17 – 18 RBC Heritage Harbour Town GL Hilton Head Island, SC Apr 24 – 25 Zurich Classic of New Orleans TPC Louisiana Avondale, LA May 1 – 2 Valspar Championship Innisbrook Resort Palm Harbor, FL May 8 – 9 Wells Fargo Championship Quail Hollow Club Charlotte, NC May 29 – 30 Charles Schwab Challenge Colonial CC Ft. Worth, TX Jun 5 – 6 The Memorial Tournament Muirfield Village GC Dublin, OH Jun 12 – 13 RBC Canadian Open St. George’s Golf and Country Club Etobicoke, ON, Canada Jun 26 – 27 Travelers Championship TPC River Highlands Cromwell, CT Jul 3 – 4 Rocket Mortgage Classic Detroit Golf Club Detroit, MI Jul 10 – 11 John Deere Classic TPC Deere Run Silvis, IL Jul 24 – 25 3M Open TPC Twin Cities Blaine, MN Aug 7 – 8 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational TPC Southwind Memphis, TN Aug 14 – 15 Wyndham Championship Sedgefield CC Greensboro, NC Aug 21 – 22 THE NORTHERN TRUST Liberty National GC Jersey City, NJ Aug 28 – 29 BMW Championship Caves Valley GC Owings Mills, MD Sep 4 – 5 TOUR Championship East Lake GC Atlanta, GA

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

When it launches at the start of the 2022 season, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will deliver to golf fans more than 4,000 hours of live coverage from 36 tournaments a year, including a full four days of coverage at 28 events with four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will also feature on-demand replays of PGA TOUR events, original golf programs, speed round recaps and more.

The coverage of PGA TOUR featured holes this season complements 2021 ESPN and ESPN+ coverage of the PGA Championship and the Masters. ESPN+ will be available to subscribers as part of the base subscription, which is available at ESPNplus.com, ESPN.com or through the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices.

