ESPN Will Present the 86th Heisman Trophy Ceremony, Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

2020 Heisman Finalists Mac Jones, Trevor Lawrence, DeVonta Smith and Kyle Trask

ESPN will televise the 86th Heisman Trophy Ceremony presented by Nissan on Tuesday, January 5, at 7 p.m. ET. For the 27th straight year, Chris Fowler will host the one-hour telecast, joined by reporter Maria Taylor. ESPN analysts and former Heisman Trophy winners Desmond Howard (1991) and Tim Tebow (2007) will also contribute remotely.

The 2020 Heisman Ceremony will originate from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., studios for the first time with all four finalists – Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask – appearing via satellite from either their homes or schools. In addition, Heisman Trophy winners from past years will appear virtually.

ESPN’s coverage will feature a brand new graphics and animations package designed by ESPN’s Creative Services team for the Heisman Ceremony.

Heisman voting concluded Monday, Dec. 21, after the Conference Championship games were played. The finalists and overall top-10 finishers were announced Dec. 24.

ESPN has been the exclusive home of the Heisman Trophy Ceremony since 1994 and reached a new multi-year agreement with The Heisman Trust in November.

ESPN Digital and Social

The Heisman Show presented by Nissan will air live from 6:30-7 p.m. on ESPN’s social and digital platforms (@espn on Twitter, ESPN on Facebook, ESPN YouTube, and the ESPN App) immediately preceding The Heisman Ceremony. Hosted by Christine Williamson and Harry Lyles Jr., the show will offer a mix of analysis and interviews with the Heisman Ceremony broadcast team, Heisman Trophy finalists, and former Heisman Trophy winners.

ESPN.com highlights:

Lyles Jr. will write about DeVonta Smith, the changing nature of college football, and “why it’s past time for a wide receiver to win the Heisman again.”

Recent profiles of the Heisman finalists include: Mac Jones by Alex Scarborough, Trevor Lawrence ( David M. Hale ), Smith (Scarborough), and Kyle Trask ( Andrea Adelson ).

Following the Heisman Ceremony, Adam Rittenberg will have a too-early look at top 2021 Heisman candidates for ESPN+

