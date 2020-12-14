ESPN300 Recruits Set to Announce College Commitments During National Signing Day Coverage, Dec. 16
- Live Two-Hour Special on ESPN2
- Supporting Coverage on SEC Network, ACC Network and Longhorn Network
ESPN’s National Signing Day coverage begins Wednesday, Dec. 16, at noon ET on ESPN2. The two-hour special will be hosted by Matt Schick with national recruiting director Tom Luginbill, analyst Craig Haubert and reporter Tom VanHaaren.
Included in the coverage will be an interview with ESPN300 No. 1 Jack Sawyer (Ohio State commit) and announcements by No. 20 Xavian Sorey (No. 3 ATH), No. 66 Donovan Edwards (No. 4 RB), No. 74 Jaxson Dart (No. 15 QB-PP) and No. 286 Damarius McGhee (No. 24 ATH).
Schedule of National Signing Day Announcements
|Time (ET)
|Name
|Rank
|Position
Rank
|Schools in Consideration
|12:15 p.m.
|Jaxson Dart
|73
|15 (QB-PP)
|Arizona State, BYU, UCLA, USC
|12:45 p.m.
|Damarius McGhee
|286
|24 (ATH)
|LSU, Miami, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee
|1:30 p.m.
|Donovan Edwards
|66
|4 (RB)
|Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State
|1:45 p.m.
|Xavian Sorey
|20
|3 (ATH)
|Alabama, Florida, Georgia
SEC Network
SEC Network will provide hourly SEC Now updates throughout the day, with additional updates throughout the network’s live event coverage on Wednesday and during The Paul Finebaum Show. Several SEC schools will stream their National Signing Day press conferences on SEC Network+.
ACC Network
The Huddle: Signing Day Special at 5 p.m. with host Jordan Cornette and joined by Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt will provide a wrap-up of the day’s events, focusing on top recruiting wins for the ACC. Guests during the hour-long show include ESPN national recruiting director Tom Luginbill, Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown and NC State head coach Dave Doeren.
Longhorn Network
Longhorn Network kicks off the morning at 8 a.m. with a two-hour special Texas Football National Signing Day. The special, hosted by Lowell Galindo along with Fozzy Whitaker, will focus on the latest Texas recruiting class. The duo will be back at 7:30 p.m. for a 30-minute recap show Texas Football National Signing Day Special.
