ESPN300 Recruits Set to Announce College Commitments During National Signing Day Coverage, Dec. 16

Live Two-Hour Special on ESPN2

Supporting Coverage on SEC Network, ACC Network and Longhorn Network

ESPN’s National Signing Day coverage begins Wednesday, Dec. 16, at noon ET on ESPN2. The two-hour special will be hosted by Matt Schick with national recruiting director Tom Luginbill, analyst Craig Haubert and reporter Tom VanHaaren.

Included in the coverage will be an interview with ESPN300 No. 1 Jack Sawyer (Ohio State commit) and announcements by No. 20 Xavian Sorey (No. 3 ATH), No. 66 Donovan Edwards (No. 4 RB), No. 74 Jaxson Dart (No. 15 QB-PP) and No. 286 Damarius McGhee (No. 24 ATH).

Schedule of National Signing Day Announcements

Time (ET) Name Rank Position

Rank Schools in Consideration 12:15 p.m. Jaxson Dart 73 15 (QB-PP) Arizona State, BYU, UCLA, USC 12:45 p.m. Damarius McGhee 286 24 (ATH) LSU, Miami, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee 1:30 p.m. Donovan Edwards 66 4 (RB) Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State 1:45 p.m. Xavian Sorey 20 3 (ATH) Alabama, Florida, Georgia

SEC Network

SEC Network will provide hourly SEC Now updates throughout the day, with additional updates throughout the network’s live event coverage on Wednesday and during The Paul Finebaum Show. Several SEC schools will stream their National Signing Day press conferences on SEC Network+.

ACC Network

The Huddle: Signing Day Special at 5 p.m. with host Jordan Cornette and joined by Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt will provide a wrap-up of the day’s events, focusing on top recruiting wins for the ACC. Guests during the hour-long show include ESPN national recruiting director Tom Luginbill, Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown and NC State head coach Dave Doeren.

Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network kicks off the morning at 8 a.m. with a two-hour special Texas Football National Signing Day. The special, hosted by Lowell Galindo along with Fozzy Whitaker, will focus on the latest Texas recruiting class. The duo will be back at 7:30 p.m. for a 30-minute recap show Texas Football National Signing Day Special.

-30-