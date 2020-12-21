ESPN’s 27-Game Bowl Schedule Kicks Off Monday with Inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl

ESPN’s coverage of the 2020-21 college football bowl season begins today, Monday, Dec. 21, with the inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl in Conway, S.C. (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN). ESPN will air 27 of the 28 bowl games scheduled to be played this postseason during the newly rebranded Bowl Season.

Play-by-play commentator Courtney Lyle, ACC Network analyst Eric Mac Lain and reporters Ryan McGee and Marty Smith – co-hosts of SEC Network and ESPN Radio’s popular Marty & McGee – will call Appalachian State vs. North Texas in ESPN Events’ first Myrtle Beach Bowl at Brooks Stadium on the Coastal Carolina campus.

Monday’s kickoff marks the beginning of Capital One Bowl Mania on ESPN networks, featuring 27 bowl games over the next month, including 11 ESPN Events owned and operated games, the College Football Playoff Semifinals (Friday, Jan. 1) and the entire New Year’s Six, culminating with the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T (Monday, Jan. 11) from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Updated coverage plans, including MegaCast and commentator info for the New Year’s Six bowls, will be revealed in the coming days.

ESPN’s 2020-21 Bowl Season Schedule (excluding NY6 Bowls)

Date Time (ET) Event/Commentators Network Mon, Dec. 21 2:30 p.m. Myrtle Beach Bowl*

Appalachian State vs. North Texas

Brooks Stadium – Conway, S.C.

Courtney Lyle, Eric Mac Lain, Ryan McGee/Marty Smith ESPN / ESPN Deportes Tue, Dec. 22 3:30 p.m. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl*

Tulane vs. Nevada

Lyle Smith Field at Albertsons Stadium – Boise, Idaho

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Taylor Davis ESPN / ESPN Deportes 7 p.m. RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl*

UCF vs. BYU

Howard Schnellenberger Field at FAU Stadium – Boca Raton, Fla.

Dave Neal, DJ Shockley, Lericia Harris

Radio: Chris Carlin, Craig Haubert ESPN and ESPN Radio / ESPN Deportes Wed, Dec. 23 3 p.m. R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern

Mercedes-Benz Superdome – New Orleans, La.

Matt Barrie, Mike Golic Jr, Dawn Davenport

Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones ESPN and ESPN Radio / ESPN Deportes 7 p.m. Montgomery Bowl*

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic

Cramton Bowl – Montgomery, Ala.

Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Lauren Sisler ESPN / ESPN Deportes Thu, Dec. 24 3:30 p.m. New Mexico Bowl*

Hawai‘i vs. Houston

Toyota Stadium – Frisco, Texas

John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia, Kris Budden

Radio: Kevin Winter, Craig Haubert ESPN and ESPN Radio / ESPN Deportes Fri, Dec. 25 2:30 p.m. Camellia Bowl*

Marshall vs. Buffalo

Cramton Bowl – Montgomery, Ala.

Bill Roth, Dustin Fox, Lauren Sisler ESPN Sat, Dec. 26 Noon Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl*

South Carolina vs. UAB

Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, Fla.

Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra ABC / ESPN Deportes 3:30 p.m. SERVPRO First Responder Bowl*

Louisiana vs. UTSA

Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, Texas

Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Quint Kessenich ABC / ESPN Deportes LendingTree Bowl

Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State

Ladd-Peebles Stadium – Mobile, Ala.

Mike Couzens, Jay Walker, Dawn Davenport ESPN 7:30 p.m. FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl*

Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina

Camping World Stadium – Orlando, Fla.

Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer, Alex Chappell ESPN Tue, Dec. 29 5:30 p.m. Cheez-It Bowl

Oklahoma State vs. Miami

Camping World Stadium – Orlando, Fla.

Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George

Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones ESPN and ESPN Radio / ESPN Deportes 9 p.m. Valero Alamo Bowl

Texas vs. Colorado

Alamodome – San Antonio, Texas

Dave Pasch, Mike Golic Sr., Kris Budden

Radio: Marc Kestecher, Trevor Matich ESPN and ESPN Radio / ESPN Deportes Wed, Dec. 30 Noon Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin

Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, N.C.

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Marty Smith ESPN / ESPN Deportes 4 p.m. TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Iowa vs. Missouri

Nissan Stadium – Nashville, Tenn.

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones ESPN and ESPN Radio / ESPN Deportes Thu, Dec. 31 Noon Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl*

Tulsa vs. Mississippi State

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Fort Worth, Texas

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN / ESPN Deportes 4 p.m. AutoZone Liberty Bowl

West Virginia vs. Tennessee

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium – Memphis, Tenn.

Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Eric Wood

Radio: Jay Alter, Brad Edwards ESPN and ESPN Radio / ESPN Deportes 8 p.m. Mercari Texas Bowl*

Arkansas vs. TCU

NRG Stadium – Houston

Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Dawn Davenport

Radio: Marc Kestecher, Ben Hartsock ESPN and ESPN Radio / ESPN Deportes Fri, Jan. 1 1 p.m. Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Auburn vs. Northwestern

Camping World Stadium – Orlando, Fla.

Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Paul Carcaterra ABC Sat, Jan. 2 Noon TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

N.C. State vs. Kentucky

TIAA Bank Field – Jacksonville, Fla.

Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Lericia Harris ESPN 12:30 p.m. Outback Bowl

Ole Miss vs. Indiana

Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, Fla.

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic ABC

* — ESPN owned and operated event

