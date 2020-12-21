ESPN’s 27-Game Bowl Schedule Kicks Off Monday with Inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl

ESPN’s 27-Game Bowl Schedule Kicks Off Monday with Inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl

ESPN’s coverage of the 2020-21 college football bowl season begins today, Monday, Dec. 21, with the inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl in Conway, S.C. (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN). ESPN will air 27 of the 28 bowl games scheduled to be played this postseason during the newly rebranded Bowl Season.

Play-by-play commentator Courtney Lyle, ACC Network analyst Eric Mac Lain and reporters Ryan McGee and Marty Smith – co-hosts of SEC Network and ESPN Radio’s popular Marty & McGee – will call Appalachian State vs. North Texas in ESPN Events’ first Myrtle Beach Bowl at Brooks Stadium on the Coastal Carolina campus.

Monday’s kickoff marks the beginning of Capital One Bowl Mania on ESPN networks, featuring 27 bowl games over the next month, including 11 ESPN Events owned and operated games, the College Football Playoff Semifinals (Friday, Jan. 1) and the entire New Year’s Six, culminating with the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T (Monday, Jan. 11) from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Updated coverage plans, including MegaCast and commentator info for the New Year’s Six bowls, will be revealed in the coming days.

ESPN’s 2020-21 Bowl Season Schedule (excluding NY6 Bowls)

Date Time (ET) Event/Commentators Network
Mon, Dec. 21 2:30 p.m. Myrtle Beach Bowl*
Appalachian State vs. North Texas
Brooks Stadium – Conway, S.C.
Courtney Lyle, Eric Mac Lain, Ryan McGee/Marty Smith		 ESPN / ESPN Deportes
Tue, Dec. 22 3:30 p.m. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl*
Tulane vs. Nevada
Lyle Smith Field at Albertsons Stadium – Boise, Idaho
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Taylor Davis		 ESPN / ESPN Deportes
  7 p.m. RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl*
UCF vs. BYU
Howard Schnellenberger Field at FAU Stadium – Boca Raton, Fla.
Dave Neal, DJ Shockley, Lericia Harris
Radio: Chris Carlin, Craig Haubert		 ESPN and ESPN Radio / ESPN Deportes
Wed, Dec. 23 3 p.m. R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern
Mercedes-Benz Superdome – New Orleans, La.
Matt Barrie, Mike Golic Jr, Dawn Davenport
Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones		 ESPN and ESPN Radio / ESPN Deportes
  7 p.m. Montgomery Bowl*
Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic
Cramton Bowl – Montgomery, Ala.
Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Lauren Sisler		 ESPN / ESPN Deportes
Thu, Dec. 24 3:30 p.m. New Mexico Bowl*
Hawai‘i vs. Houston
Toyota Stadium – Frisco, Texas
John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia, Kris Budden
Radio: Kevin Winter, Craig Haubert		 ESPN and ESPN Radio / ESPN Deportes
Fri, Dec. 25 2:30 p.m. Camellia Bowl*
Marshall vs. Buffalo
Cramton Bowl – Montgomery, Ala.
Bill Roth, Dustin Fox, Lauren Sisler		 ESPN
Sat, Dec. 26 Noon Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl*
South Carolina vs. UAB
Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, Fla.
Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra		 ABC / ESPN Deportes
  3:30 p.m. SERVPRO First Responder Bowl*
Louisiana vs. UTSA
Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, Texas
Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Quint Kessenich		 ABC / ESPN Deportes
  LendingTree Bowl
Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State
Ladd-Peebles Stadium – Mobile, Ala.
Mike Couzens, Jay Walker, Dawn Davenport		 ESPN
  7:30 p.m. FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl*
Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina
Camping World Stadium – Orlando, Fla.
Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer, Alex Chappell		 ESPN
Tue, Dec. 29 5:30 p.m. Cheez-It Bowl
Oklahoma State vs. Miami
Camping World Stadium – Orlando, Fla.
Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George
Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones		 ESPN and ESPN Radio / ESPN Deportes
  9 p.m. Valero Alamo Bowl
Texas vs. Colorado
Alamodome – San Antonio, Texas
Dave Pasch, Mike Golic Sr., Kris Budden
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Trevor Matich		 ESPN and ESPN Radio / ESPN Deportes
Wed, Dec. 30 Noon Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin
Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, N.C.
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Marty Smith		 ESPN / ESPN Deportes
4 p.m. TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Iowa vs. Missouri
Nissan Stadium – Nashville, Tenn.
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones		 ESPN and ESPN Radio / ESPN Deportes
Thu, Dec. 31 Noon Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl*
Tulsa vs. Mississippi State
Amon G. Carter Stadium – Fort Worth, Texas
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Ian Fitzsimmons		 ESPN / ESPN Deportes
4 p.m. AutoZone Liberty Bowl
West Virginia vs. Tennessee
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium – Memphis, Tenn.
Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Eric Wood
Radio: Jay Alter, Brad Edwards		 ESPN and ESPN Radio / ESPN Deportes
  8 p.m. Mercari Texas Bowl*
Arkansas vs. TCU
NRG Stadium – Houston
Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Dawn Davenport
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Ben Hartsock		 ESPN and ESPN Radio / ESPN Deportes
Fri, Jan. 1 1 p.m. Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Auburn vs. Northwestern
Camping World Stadium – Orlando, Fla.
Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Paul Carcaterra		 ABC
Sat, Jan. 2 Noon TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
N.C. State vs. Kentucky
TIAA Bank Field – Jacksonville, Fla.
Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Lericia Harris		 ESPN
  12:30 p.m. Outback Bowl
Ole Miss vs. Indiana
Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, Fla.
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic		 ABC

* — ESPN owned and operated event

