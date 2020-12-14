ESPN’s 30 For 30 Podcasts To Premiere “March 11 2020” Podcast on December 21

30 for 30 Podcasts will debut its next installment “March 11 2020” on December 21. There has perhaps been no greater event in recent history that has so clearly underlined how integral sports are to our culture than the coronavirus pandemic has. Over the course of one hour, “March 11 2020” will tell the story of a day that started in one reality and ended with a new one — the day the NBA shut down and the pandemic became real — as told by those who lived it.

The experiential podcast features a mix of audio clips from news stories of the day and interviews with key figures including Rudy Gobert; Dr. Anthony Fauci; Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt; Billy Donovan, ​former Oklahoma City Thunder Coach; ​Rob Hennigan, Vice President of Basketball Operations, Oklahoma City Thunder; JJ Redick, New Orleans Pelicans; Scott Van Pelt; Doris Burke; Tom Rinaldi; Ramona Shelburne; Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz; Byron Pitts, co-anchor ABC’s “Nightline”; Sarah Todd, Jazz beat reporter for Deseret News; Evander Pittman, OKC season ticket holder; and Frankie J, recording artist and OKC/Jazz halftime performer 3/11/20.

Julia Lowrie Henderson, 30 for 30 Podcasts’ Senior Editorial Producer, said: “This has been the strangest, longest, and most challenging of years. It’s hard to process all we’ve been through, but it’s actually quite simple to identify the turning point, the moment where it felt like everything changed: March 11th. All of our lives were impacted by the events of that day. At the time we had no idea how deeply, or how long this might last, but we felt the seismic shift when the first professional athlete tested positive for coronavirus and the NBA suspended its season. If our mission at 30 for 30 is to tell stories that explore how sports, competition, athleticism, and adventure affect our lives and our world, then it felt crucial to us to find a way to tell the story of that day.”

30 for 30 Podcasts can be found on the ESPN App, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, SiriusXM, Pandora and wherever you get your podcasts. The trailer for “March 11 2020” is available here.

