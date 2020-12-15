Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl Canceled; UTSA to Play in SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Due to COVID-19 protocols now in effect within the Southern Methodist University (SMU) football program, the 2020 Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl has been canceled.

“While we are disappointed in having to cancel the game, our priority is the health and safety of all parties involved,” said Clint Overby, vice president of ESPN Events. “We wish SMU, their student-athletes, coaches and administrators well during this time.”

With the event’s cancellation, University of Texas San Antonio (UTSA) will now play in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 26, at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. UTSA’s opponent will be announced in the coming days.

Tickets purchased for the Frisco Bowl will be refunded automatically. Refunds will be processed immediately, but could take up to five business days to receive, depending on banking institution.

