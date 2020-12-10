UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno Features Record-setting Flyweight Championship Bout

Main Card starts at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV

Prelims on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, Early Prelims on ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. ET

Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo faces Brandon Moreno

To subscribe or purchase PPV, visit ESPNPlus.com/ufc

ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices

The final UFC Pay-Per-View event of the year–UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno—streams exclusively on ESPN+ PPV this Saturday, December 12 at 10 p.m. ET from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main event features the quickest turnaround for a champion or challenger in a UFC title fight—21 days. On Nov. 21, less than two hours after he successfully defended his flyweight title against Alex Perez at UFC 255, Deiveson Figueiredo (20-1) verbally agreed to defend his belt against top contender Brandon Moreno (18-5-1) in this Saturday’s event.

Saturday’s co-main event is the much-anticipated return of Tony Ferguson, coming off a May loss to Justin Gaethje that ended a 12-fight winning streak. Ferguson faces Charles Oliveira, who has won seven in a row, all finishes. Ferguson is ESPN’s No. 3-ranked lightweight, and Oliveira is ranked ninth.

Saturday’s coverage begins with the early prelims on ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. ET and the prelims at 8 p.m. across ESPN2, ESPN Deportes (Spanish), and ESPN+ (English and Spanish).

On Friday, UFC Live will air on ESPN2 at 5:30 p.m., providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into UFC 256.

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno content on ESPN+: Unlocking Victory: UFC 256 Dominick Cruz and Gilbert Melendez break down the keys to victory for the fighters competing at UFC 256

ESPN.com:

Social: @ESPNMMA Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com, or on the ESPN App and purchase UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno.

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 12/11 12 p.m. UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno Weigh-In ESPN+ 3 p.m. UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno Pre-Show ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. UFC L ive 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno ESPN2 Sat., 12/12 6:30 p.m. UFC 256: Ariel & The Bad Guy Social Show ESPNMMA Youtube, ESPN Twitter, ESPN App 7:30 p.m. UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno (Early Prelims) ESPN+ 8 p.m. UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno (Prelims) ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 10 p.m. UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish) Sun., 12/13 1 a.m. UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno Post Show* ESPN+

*immediately following main card

Main Card, Prelims and Early Prelims (All times ET)