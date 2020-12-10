UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno Features Record-setting Flyweight Championship Bout

Main Card starts at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV
Prelims on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, Early Prelims on ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. ET
Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo faces Brandon Moreno
The final UFC Pay-Per-View event of the year–UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno—streams exclusively on ESPN+ PPV this Saturday, December 12 at 10 p.m. ET from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main event features the quickest turnaround for a champion or challenger in a UFC title fight—21 days. On Nov. 21, less than two hours after he successfully defended his flyweight title against Alex Perez at UFC 255, Deiveson Figueiredo (20-1) verbally agreed to defend his belt against top contender Brandon Moreno (18-5-1) in this Saturday’s event.
Saturday’s co-main event is the much-anticipated return of Tony Ferguson, coming off a May loss to Justin Gaethje that ended a 12-fight winning streak. Ferguson faces Charles Oliveira, who has won seven in a row, all finishes. Ferguson is ESPN’s No. 3-ranked lightweight, and Oliveira is ranked ninth.
Saturday’s coverage begins with the early prelims on ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. ET and the prelims at 8 p.m. across ESPN2, ESPN Deportes (Spanish), and ESPN+ (English and Spanish).
On Friday, UFC Live will air on ESPN2 at 5:30 p.m., providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into UFC 256.
UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri., 12/11
|12 p.m.
|UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno Weigh-In
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno Pre-Show
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|UFC Live 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno
|ESPN2
|Sat., 12/12
|6:30 p.m.
|UFC 256: Ariel & The Bad Guy Social Show
|ESPNMMA Youtube, ESPN Twitter, ESPN App
|7:30 p.m.
|UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno (Early Prelims)
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno (Prelims)
|ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno (Main Card)
|ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish)
|Sun., 12/13
|1 a.m.
|UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno Post Show*
|ESPN+
*immediately following main card
Main Card, Prelims and Early Prelims (All times ET)
|10:00 PM
|Main
|Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Morena
|Flyweight Championship
|Co-Main
|Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira
|Undercard
|Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba
|Undercard
|Kevin Holland vs. Jacare Souza
|Undercard
|Junior Dos Santos vs. Ciryl Gane
|8:00 PM
|Feature
|Cub Swanson vs. Daniel Pineda
|Undercard
|Renato Moicano vs. Rafael Fiziev
|Undercard
|Gavin Tucker vs. Billy Quarantillo
|Undercard
|Tecia Torres vs. Sam Hughes
|7:30 PM
|Undercard
|Chase Hooper vs. Peter Barrett