Who’s In? ESPN Networks Slated for Nearly 20 Hours of Live CFP Selection Day Studio Coverage

“Who’s In?” College football fans will find out the answer with ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the selections for the 2021 College Football Playoff. With nearly 20 hours of programming dedicated to Selection Day, ESPN’s CFP coverage will shift into full gear with the College Football Playoff Selection Show Presented by AT&T 5G at noon ET on Sunday, Dec. 20. The show will be simulcast on ESPNU.

During the four-hour show, the four College Football Playoff teams, the CFP committee’s final rankings and all the matchups of the New Year’s Six will be revealed. Across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN.com, the ESPN App and Twitter, complete analysis, reaction and reporting will emanate throughout ESPN’s studio programming.

College Football Playoff Selection Show Highlights:

College Football Playoff teams revealed at 12:15 p.m.; New Year’s Six matchups at 2:30 p.m.

Rece Davis hosts for seventh consecutive year

Kirk Herbstreit, Joey Galloway, Jesse Palmer and David Pollack join Davis at the main set

Several personalities join the show, including Chris Fowler, Booger McFarland, Greg McElroy and Jim Mora. Other guests, including coaches, are expected to join the program.

In addition to CFP insider Heather Dinich live from her home studio, ESPN will have reporters across the country, including: Alabama: Chris Low Clemson: Marty Smith Notre Dame: Jen Lada Ohio State: Gene Wojciechowski



Post-Selection Reaction on ESPN and ESPN2

Championship Drive Presented by Capital One will continue the discussion of the College Football Playoff, the New Year’s Six and the compete bowl picture, with a primetime ESPN special (8:30 – 11 p.m.) and a late afternoon episode (4 – 7 p.m.). Analysts Desmond Howard, Andre Ware, McElroy and Todd McShay will join host Matt Barrie in primetime, while Tom Luginbill, Rod Gilmore, McElroy and Mora will team up with host Kevin Connors in the late afternoon.

Wake Up to CFP Analysis on SportsCenter and Championship Drive

A three-hour Championship Drive: Countdown to the Playoff Presented by AT&T 5G airs at 9 a.m. on ESPN2 and ESPNU with McFarland, Mark Sanchez, Dan Orlovsky, Mora, Galloway, Palmer and Fowler joining host Kevin Negandhi. Nicole Briscoe and Randy Scott will host the 7 a.m. SportsCenter on ESPN and will be joined by college football analysts, including CFP insider Dinich. The two shows will project what will happen later in the day, with interviews and news from various reporters around the country.

ESPN’s Multi-Platform Selection Day Coverage includes:

Sunday NFL Countdown: College football analysts are slated to join the network’s popular NFL pregame show (9 a.m. – noon, ESPN) to talk about the upcoming CFP reveal.

College football analysts are slated to join the network’s popular NFL pregame show (9 a.m. – noon, ESPN) to talk about the upcoming CFP reveal. Rankings Reaction Twitter Show: Mike Golic, Jr. and Jason Fitz, along with Christine Williamson, will continue ESPN’s college football digital series with a one-hour Rankings Reactions starting at 1 p.m. The show can be found on the ESPN App, YouTube and via @ESPN on Twitter and Facebook.

Mike Golic, Jr. and Jason Fitz, along with Christine Williamson, will continue ESPN’s college football digital series with a one-hour Rankings Reactions starting at 1 p.m. The show can be found on the ESPN App, YouTube and via @ESPN on Twitter and Facebook. College Networks: Both SEC Network and ACC Network will offer bowl specials on Sunday, beginning at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively, previewing their conference’s postseason.

Both SEC Network and ACC Network will offer bowl specials on Sunday, beginning at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively, previewing their conference’s postseason. ESPN.com: On Selection Day, in addition to providing a first look at the CFP matchups and Dinich’s reporting, a sampling of additional coverage includes: Did the Committee Get it Right?: Andrea Adelson First Look at the CFP Semifinals Matchups: Mark Schlabach Predicting Every Bowl Game: Adam Rittenberg

On Selection Day, in addition to providing a first look at the CFP matchups and Dinich’s reporting, a sampling of additional coverage includes:

College Football Playoff Selection Day Programming Schedule – Sunday, Dec. 20