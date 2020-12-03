World of X Games December 2020 Lineup

After a crazy year, World of X Games closes out 2020 with a full slate of premiere content on ESPN2.

The December lineup includes the premiere of Stab High, Non-Chlorine – a four-part surf competition devoted to above-the-lip aerial surfing. Throughout a 10-day boat trip through the Mentawai Islands, 15 world-class surfers threw down their most progressive and creative aerial tricks while vying for the $12,000 prize.

Nitro Circus also serves up two new original content pieces with Sipes Pit Bike Championship: Bluegrass Brawl and SLS Unsanctioned. Following the success of the inaugural Pastranaland Pit Bikes Championship, the best pit bike riders in the country reunite in rural Kentucky at motocross rider Ryan Sipes’ private ranch to compete in four events on stock 110 pit bikes – Almost Straight Rhythm, Flat Track, Supercross and Hare Scramble – with eventually one individual champion being crowned. In SLS Unsanctioned, 10 of skateboarding’s finest compete in an underground event at Nyjah Huston’s private facility in San Clemente, CA judged by a lineup of the sport’s top pros.

World of X Games returns to ABC on December 13 with a two-hour programming block featuring Freesurfer and Best of Real 2020. First airing on ESPN2, the second series of Freesurfer follows the journeys of the world’s best surfers on exotic surf trips around the world to celebrate the soul of surfing, with no judges and no jerseys. With large scale events shutdown in 2020, the Real Series became the backbone of X Games competition, with athletes and producers creating original content in urban terrains of all sorts. Best of Real 2020 highlights the six Real Series competitions in 2020 – Ski, Snow, Street, BMX, Moto and Street Best Trick.

Date Time (ET) Show Network December 6 10 p.m. Stab High, Non-Chlorine: Episode 1 ESPN2 December 13 3 p.m. 4 p.m. 10 p.m. 11 p.m. Freesurfer Series 2, Episode 1 & 2 Best of Real 2020 Sipes Pit Bike Championship: Bluegrass Brawl Stab High, Non-Chlorine: Episode 2 ABC ABC ESPN2 ESPN2 December 20 11 p.m. 3 p.m. Stab High, Non-Chlorine: Episode 3 Being Ryan Sheckler: Extended Cut (Encore) ESPN2 ABC December 27 11 p.m. 11:30 p.m. Stab High, Non-Chlorine: Episode 4 SLS Unsanctioned ESPN2 ESPN2

The World of X Games features a variety of X Games and athlete-focused content. For the most updated schedule and information on World of X Games, go to www.xgames.com. Check local listings for additional details.

